Live Updates: Texans Five Sacks Trail Rams 3-0
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are 23 days away from the start of the 2022 campaign. But Friday night, the Texans will have their second dress rehearsal during a preseason showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
After missing the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, rookie Derek Stingley Jr. will make his unofficial NFL debut.
"I think he's a guy that works extremely hard, obviously physically talented and the guy just goes to work," rookie defensive lineman Thomas Booker said following practice on Wednesday. "He's just focused on his craft, so I always respect that because I try to embody that, as well.
"At the end of the day what matters is what you put out between these lines, and that's going to show up again on game day. I think he's preparing the right way and doing everything to a high standard."
The Texans will also get back quarterback Kyle Allen after he missed the Week 1 matchup with COVID.
Quarterbacks Allen, Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel will likely all see playing time.
INJURY NOTE: Nickel defender Tavierre Thomas is out indefinitely with a quad injury. He is not expected to return for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts and could miss an extended period.
WHO: Houston Texans at L.A. Rams
ODDS: The Texans are 3-point favorites over the Rams.
GAME TIME: Friday, August 19 2022 at 9 p.m. CT
LOCATION: SOFI Stadium (Inglewood, CA)
TV/RADIO: ABC | KTRK 13, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101
Keep it locked in with Texans Daily.com, as we'll be providing live updates for today's matchup.
1st Quarter
The Rams received the opening kickoff.
The Texans' defense forced the Rams into their first three-and-out of the game. But during the punt, Houston was called for an offside, which resulted in Los Angeles receiving a first-down. The Rams were not able to get anything going on their second chance on offense.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey recorded the first sack of the night on Rams quarterback John Wolford.
Change of possession.
The Texans began their first drive with Davis Mills connecting with Nico Collins for 22 yards on two catches. Houston's offense became stagnant outside of Collins, as the Texans failed to convert anything on their first drive of the night.
Change of possession.
Wolford began the second drive of the night for the Rams by connecting with his receivers with a pair of deep pass attempts. Wolford's first pass attempt was a 22-yard completion to Lance McCutcheon and later a 21-yarder to Landen Akers.
Despite the great field position, the Texans' defense came alive to prevent Los Angeles from getting into the end zone. A pass deflection by Stingley and a sack by Demone Harris resulted in the Rams settling for a 43-yard field goal. Rams lead the Texans 3-0.
Change of possession.
The Texans had terrible offensive execution during their second drive of the night. Mills threw his lone pass attempt behind wide receiver Chris Conley to set up 3rd-and-6. On the next play, Rams' defensive tackle Jonah Williams recorded a sack-fumble on Mills. Houston recovered the fumble setting up a punt on 4th-and-29.
Change of possession.
Jonathan Greenard and Roy Lopez quickly ended the Rams' offensive drive with back-to-back sacks on Wolford.
Change of possession.
2nd Quarter
Outside of Mills' eight-yard completion to Collins for a first-down, the Texans' offense came up empty again.
Change of possession.
The Texans' defensive line continued to disrupt the Rams' offensive backfield. Houston held Los Angeles to 4th-and-2 on their own 47, but the Texans allowed Wolford to convert a first-down by connecting with tight end Brycen Hopkins.
The Texans recorded their fifth sack of the night when defensive back Grayland Arnold got to Wolford on a blitz.
Change of possession.
