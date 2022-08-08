HOUSTON -- Tavierre Thomas and Desmond King are becoming household names with the Houston Texans, building on last season, when the two nickel defenders were the team's top defensive backs.

One found success on the perimeter. The other shined in the slot.

Spending hours on the field together and in the film room, one would assume their relationship has blossomed over the past two seasons. Maybe it has, but there was history between the Michigan natives well before touching down in Houston.

Friends since fifth grade, King and Thomas have been joined at the hip growing up in Detroit. And depending on who you talk to, they aren't known as Thomas and King.

King, an All-Pro and former All-American with Iowa, grew up playing running back for the Westside Cubs. He donned the No. 20 and was compared to a Detroit Lions great.

"They called him “Baby Barry Sanders,” Thomas said of King. "He was real good on offense. To see him playing defense at a high level in the NFL, that's kind of crazy growing up with him."

Thomas played quarterback on the same youth-league roster. He didn't pass, crediting Michael Vick as an influence to tuck and run when commanding the huddle.

He too has a nickname dubbed by Westside's offensive coordinator.

"Black Magic," Thomas said. "That's me."

Both went on to find success in college, though their journey to Houston differed. King was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and earned All-Pro honors on both defense and special teams. He was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2020 after four seasons.

Thomas played at Ferris State, went undrafted in 2018, and signed with the Arizona Cardinals before finding most of his success on special teams with the Cleveland Browns.

Sixteen years after playing as kids in Detroit, the two reunited, though the duo talked often, as does fellow Westside alum and Dallas Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis.

"It's a surreal moment," Thomas said. "When we first got together last year, I never expected to be playing with him but now playing with him, it's like, it feels like we're back in little league again."

Second chance for success

Although teammates, Thomas and King battled for starting reps last season under then-defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. King won the job, but Thomas carved out a role on special teams, keeping him a part of the final 53-man roster.

When Houston elected to release starting outside cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III midseason, Smith floated the idea of moving King to the boundary. There'd have to be inconsistency from others, but Thomas began splitting reps with the first-team defense.

King would maneuver from inside one play to the perimeter on the next.

With Lonnie Johnson Jr. struggling to transition back to cornerback, Smith permanently moved King to the edge. This allowed Thomas to start at the nickel, a role he never relinquished after Week 11. Thomas became a staple of the Texans' defense, often being a nightmare for slot receivers and running backs in the open field.

Thomas finished with 86 total tackles, four pass deflections and a pair of interceptions— one of which was returned for a 48-yard touchdown against the Chargers. King, meanwhile, seamlessly transitioned to the outside, recording 93 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions.

King mentioned that having a friend on the roster only pushes him to meet a level of expectation. Thomas echoed a similar sentiment.

"We see each other on the field, we both want to go hard and try to outdo each other but it's just going to make each other better," King said.

A slot battle?

King could start on the outside in a pinch, but the hope is Houston has two standout corners. The Texans signed veteran Steven Nelson from the Philadelphia Eagles. They also drafted Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU.

Smith has been keen on both Thomas and King's role on defense, but they also factor in on special teams. Last season, King averaged 9.1 yards on punt returns. Thomas remains an x-factor on kickoffs and punts due to his tackling skills.

The two friends are locked in a heated battle for starting reps in the slot. Neither is guaranteed to be a full-time starter. Smith very well could use matchups where King comes in for a series and Thomas replaces him on the next.

Thomas still relies on King to break down certain plays. The level of competition also rose after Thomas' breakout season.

"He teaches me a lot," Thomas said. "It's friendly competition over there so just want to keep getting better each and every day.”

King used the phrase "iron sharpens iron" on how Thomas' growth made him a better football player. He already knew what the 26-year-old was capable of from their childhood days. The NFL now knows them both.

Two kids from Detroit kept a friendship alive past their sixth-grade days on the pee-wee fields. Both went on to play in college and beat the odds to turn pro.

"We've got each other's back and trying to establish that with the rest of the team," said King. "That's something we want to bring here and build into the culture.”

