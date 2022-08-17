Texans Lose Breakout Star DB Tavierre Thomas; Next Man Up?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are looking for better results from their secondary in 2022. On Wednesday, the team received word of a crushing blow.

Nickel defender Tavierre Thomas is now out indefinitely with a quad injury. He is not expected to return for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts and could miss an extended period.

The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Thomas did not practice Wednesday after recording a pick-six in practice Tuesday morning against backup quarterback Kyle Allen. Team officials did not specify if that was the play where Thomas suffered the injury.

Thomas, a former undrafted free agent out of Ferris State, was arguably Houston's most consistent defensive back in 2021. He started the final eight games as the team's slot defender, recording a career-best 86 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Thomas' best game came in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he intercepted quarterback Justin Herbert for a 48-yard touchdown. Throughout training camp, coaches and players have praised Thomas' growth in coverage and willingness to be an effective tackler on special teams.

Houston has options to replace Thomas in the slot entering the new campaign. Former All-Pro nickel defender Desmond King re-signed a two-year, $7 million deal in the offseason to compete for first-team reps opposite Thomas. In 2021, King initially won the starting job but was asked to move to the perimeter midseason due to injuries.

The Texans also have rookie safety Jalen Pitre and former Cleveland Browns safety M.J. Stewart. Pitre, the No. 37 pick in April's draft, primarily has seen reps at the free safety position but has experience in the slot. For the past two seasons, the 5-11, 195-pound defensive back played the "STAR" role under Baylor's Dave Aranda in a 4-2-5 defensive scheme.

Stewart, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, began his career as a nickel defender with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but transitioned to safety after his rookie season. He primarily has been used on special teams both with the Buccaneers and Browns.

The Texans will face the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, Aug. 19 at SoFi Stadium.

