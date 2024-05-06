Ex-Texans Duke Johnson Retires After Eight Seasons
HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson announced his retirement Sunday afternoon. He played eight seasons in the NFL after the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the third round (No. 77 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Johnson entered the draft as one of the best prospects at his position after setting the all-time rushing record at Miami. He finished his college career rushing for 3,519 yards. He announced his retirement via social media.
"I never dreamed of being the all-time leading rusher of my dream school or being somewhere on the list of all-time players to come out of South FL," Johnson wrote on Instagram.
"I just wanted an opportunity to play a game to provide a better life for my family, and I was able to do just that. I want to thank each team for giving me the chance to play and represent your organization and all the fans who supported me through the highs and lows."
Johnson played for four teams during his eight-year career. After four seasons with the Browns, the Texans landed the dual-threat running back in a trade before the start of the 2019 season.
He spent two seasons with the Texans, rushing for 645 yards on 160 carries and three touchdowns. Johnson was also a reliable target for former quarterback Deshaun Watson, recording 659 receiving yards, four touchdowns on 97 catches.
Following his departure from Houston, Johnson played the next two seasons for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, respectively.
