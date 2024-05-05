Texans Legend J.J. Watt To Unretire If Coach DeMeco Ryans 'Absolutely Need It'
HOUSTON — Quarterback Tom Brady isn't the only legend who is facing constant rumors about returning to the field. The same goes for Houston Texans all-time great, J.J. Watt.
Since announcing his retirement following the end of the 2022 season, rumors started to rise about Watt's possible return to the Texans. Saturday afternoon, Watt held a Charity Classic Softball Game at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
While speaking to the media, Watt hinted at the possibility of a slight return but only per coach DeMeco Ryans' request.
READ MORE: 'Thankful' J.J. Watt Inducted Into Texans' Ring of Honor
"I'm a very fortunate, lucky man, I have a beautiful wife, I have a beautiful son — I've had 12 great years in this league and I'm very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great," Watt said per Big Sarge Media LLC.
"I told DeMeco last year: 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but, if you ever do call, I'll be there.' And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I'll tell him that, because I'm not going to keep training [the way] I've been training."
Should Watt re-sign with the Texans, adding the future Hall of Fame pass-rusher would help Ryans establish the league's best front four, given the talents of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
The Texans selected Watt 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Before his departure to the Cardinals in March 2021, Watt spent 10 seasons in Houston. He is a perennial first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and one of the top defensive linemen in league history.
He became a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, five Pro Bowl selections and five First-Team All-Pro honors in 128 games with the Texans — Watt ranks 24th in league history with 114.5 career sacks.
READ MORE: Texans To Find Most Impactful Rookie In Jamal Hill?
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click here to watch. Click here to listen.