Texans Complete Blockbuster Trade That Sent Deshaun Watson to Browns
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson could not do anything but watch from the sideline of NRG Stadium in January. He was recovering from a season-ending shoulder injury and watched as the Houston Texans throttled his Cleveland Browns 45-14 during the Wild Card Round of the 2023 playoffs.
Upon his departure from the stadium, he watched as fans cheered the same franchise he demanded a trade from in January 2021. At the time, Watson's trade request appeared to be a detriment to the team. Three years later, the assets Houston obtained in the deal have the Texans knocking on the door of championship contention.
Houston and the Browns completed their blockbuster trade during Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft when the Texans selected cornerback Kamari Lassiter (No. 42 overall) and safety Calen Bullock (No. 78 overall).
General manager Nick Caserio and his staff never discussed Watson's departure since they executed the trade with Cleveland in March 2022. His purpose was to maximize the assets in hopes of building a competitive team for the future.
"We're just adding football players to the team with the opportunities that we get, regardless of what trade took place," Caserio said. "In the end, each year, you have an opportunity to add players to your team. There's no specific formula."
Highlighted by reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner Will Anderson Jr. and second-year receiver Tank Dell, a bulk of Houston's foundational pieces came as a result of the Watson trade.
Three years after Watson's trade request, the Texans are in prime position to compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Browns, however, have not had the greatest experience after adding the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Due to injuries and an 11-game suspension, Watson has yet to play an entire season for the Browns. When he was on the field, Watson looked far from the quarterback fans inside NRG Stadium once cheered for during his four-year tenure in Houston.
In addition to Watson, the Texans also sent the Browns a 2024 sixth-round pick. Cleveland packaged Houston's pick to include in the deal that landed the franchise Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click here to watch. Click here to listen.