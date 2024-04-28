Texans Complete Blockbuster Trade That Sent Deshaun Watson to Browns

After today, the 2022 Texans-Browns Deshaun Watson trade is now complete.



Texans receive:

🏈2022 1st rd pick (became G Kenyon Green)

🏈2022 4th rd pick (RB Dameon Pierce)

🏈2023 1st rd pick (became DE Will Anderson Jr.)

🏈2023 3rd rd pick (became WR Tank Dell)

🏈2024 1st rd pick… pic.twitter.com/GPX1ZCimtI