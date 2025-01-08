Texans Star Delivers Elite Comparisons for CJ Stroud
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has not exactly had a great second year in the NFL. As a matter of fact, the general consensus is that he has experienced the dreaded sophomore slump.
Still, running back Joe Mixon sees incredible talent in Stroud and feels that his ability to make plays on the fly reminds him of several other elite signal-callers in the NFL.
"To go in his toolbox and really be on top of that and extend plays, I mean like last week, he was about to get sacked and then, boom, he threw it down and I'm like, 'Ohh,'" Mixon told Chancellor Johnson of KPRC 2.
Stroud threw for 3,727 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87 during the regular season, leading the Texans to their second straight AFC South title.
"That's what makes him him," added Mixon. "Ain't many people got that in their bag. I only see [Patrick] Mahomes, Joey B (Joe Burrow) and Josh [Allen]. It's very few quarterbacks in this league that's going to make that play."
That is some pretty impressive company for Stroud.
Houston selected the Ohio State product with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He went on to enjoy a historic rookie campaign, totaling 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five picks while completing 63.9 percent of his throws and registering a 100.8 passer rating.
Stroud certainly took a step back statistically this year, but the Texans in general had issues, such as poor offensive line play and limited weapons thanks to a rash of injuries.
We'll see how Stroud performs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs this Saturday.