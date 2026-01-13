Dave Portnoy, JJ Watt Recall Infamous Texans-Patriots Rivalry Moment

The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs with a chance to qualify for the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history.

The Texans and Patriots have a bit of history over the years, and one memory stood out to famous Patriots fan and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. On social media, Portnoy posted a picture of Texans legend J.J. Watt in a letterman jacket that the team all wore to Foxboro back in 2012 when the team was one of the best in the league.

Houston lost the game 42-14, giving the 11-1 Texans their second loss of the season. The Texans eventually went on to the divisional round that season, where they lost to the Patriots. Now, the rivalry is renewed after Portnoy asked Watt whether or not that game will have any impact on the upcoming matchup.

"I really respect and admire your analyst skills," Portnoy tweeted. "So I’m curious do you think the infamous Letterman jacket game when you guys rolled into Foxboro wearing Varsity jackets only to get murdered by the Pats will have any impact on the game Sunday?"

Watt had a swift, but strong response.

"I do not. It was a bad loss 13 years ago. Those who have been in the arena know, sometimes it doesn’t go your way and you live with that," Watt responded.

"My most recent memory in that stadium is much more positive. When I walked in for the Bills-Patriots game in December, the lovely older woman working the beer stand on the 1st level concourse just outside the press box gave me a Christmas gift with a very kind note. That was a first, quite unexpected and a delightful gesture."

Watt Recalls Past Patriots Loss Ahead of Divisional Round

The Texans have lost twice to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the Divisional Round. The first instance came in the above game and the second matchup occurred four years later when the team was led by quarterback Brock Osweiler for one season.

However, the third time could be the charm for the Texans, who come into Foxboro with the league's best defense that has something to prove against Drake Maye and the Patriots. A win would officially make this year's Texans team the most successful in franchise history.

Kickoff between the Texans and Patriots is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday inside Gillette Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or ABC.

