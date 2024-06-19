Legendary NFL Wide Receiver Compliments Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud At Youth Camp
C.J. Stroud is an incredibly popular football player. The 22-year-old Houston Texans quarterback turned the franchise around—from a three-win team to a ten-win team—in just one season under center. In doing so, he jumped into the spotlight, becoming one of the most popular and hyped quarterbacks in the league.
While second-year wide receiver Tank Dell and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens—along with other members of the Texans organization—were at the camp at St. Thomas High School, Stroud was the star of the show.
Owens had plenty of kind words about the Texans' star quarterback. Stroud had an impressive rookie campaign that garnered hype around the football world. It's no surprise he's continuing to hear praise ahead of his second NFL campaign.
"This is awesome. Obviously, to get out in the community. Number one, for C.J. Stroud for what he's doing on the football field, now you see what he's doing off the field," Owens said. "Last year, I heard the crowd was big. Now it's even getting bigger. And It's only going to get bigger an better, obviously, the greatness that he's exuding every day out here on the football field and then through the season."
Owens had a long, legendary NFL career. His 15 years played accounted for nearly 16,000 receiving yards while catching north of 1,000 passes. He was introduced into the Hall of Fame in 2018, and he knows a thing or two about an incredible quarterback. He also sees something special in Stroud.
"The sky is the limit for this guy," Owens claimed. "Coming in as a rookie, really kind of establishing himself, living up to the expectations. It's only going to get better, the expectations for him being in Houston, the team goal is to win a Super Bowl. So obviously with this guy, they surround him with the right weapons and obviously you have a great coach in DeMeco Ryans."
To hear the sky is the limit from such a renowned wide receiver should mean something to Stroud, who posted 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in his rookie campaign -- which consisted of 15 games played. Stroud helped the Texans turn things around in year one, which shows plenty of promise and potential as a quarterback and a leader.
