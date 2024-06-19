Houston Texans Place Five On CBS Sports' Top-100 Players of 2024
The Houston Texans are one of the top contenders to not only emerge from the AFC as Champions but also to win the whole thing. A large reason behind that has been the Texans' awakening under a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback last season.
This version of the Texans was unknown at this point last year, but we now know how high their potential is. That potential only grew over this offseason as they put together perhaps one of the most impressive offseasons in recent memory, adding star players through free agency and trade.
READ MORE: Fran Brown's Impact on Kamari Lassiter's Performance at Texans' Minicamp
With so much firepower across the league, it isn't easy to be named as one of the best 100 guys. Fortunately for Houston, it seems that they have plenty of those types of guys as CBS Sports' Pete Prisco named five Texans' players to his top-100 players list entering 2024: DE Danielle Hunter, QB C.J. Stroud, OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Nico Collins, CB Derek Stingley Jr., and DE Will Anderson Jr.
35. Danielle Hunter
"He had 16 1/2 sacks for the Vikings last season, continuing to be a force off the edge. In Houston, he will team with Will Anderson Jr. to give the Texans a nice duo of pass rushers. (Last season: NR)"
38. C.J. Stroud
"He was special as a rookie, leading the Texans to the playoffs. Now comes the hard part: Doing it again. I don't think that will be a problem because he has the look of being a star for a long time. (Last season: NR)"
57. Laremy Tunsil
"He is one of the best in the league in pass protection, which is great news for C.J. Stroud. His ability to hold up in one-on-one situations is key to their offense. (Last season: No. 50)"
77. Nico Collins
"After having 70 catches in his first two seasons, he had his breakout season in 2023 with 80 catches and a 16.2 yard-per-catch average. He is truly a big-play threat who should continue to grow with quarterback C.J. Stroud. (Last season: NR)"
80. Derek Stingley Jr.
"After a disappointing 2022 rookie season, he flashed star potential last year for the Texans. He is a long corner who is capable of matching up in coverage with the game's best receivers. (Last season: NR)"
99. Will Anderson Jr.
"He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year after getting seven sacks. But he was much more than those sack numbers and his talent shows a player who can take a big jump to 12-15 sacks this season. (Last season: NR)"
All of the above guys are deserving of the ranking. Amongst the veterans listed here for the Texans it is promising to see that three young players also made the list in Stroud, Stingley, and Anderson.
In some opinions, there could have been a couple more names added to the list as the roster is stacked from top-to-bottom. Still, some, a couple more names could have been added to the list as the roster is stacked from top to bottom. Still, some names that we are surprised didn't make are both who the Texans traded for this offseason— names that we are surprised didn't make are both who the Texans traded for this offseason - WR Stefon Diggs and RB Joe Mixon.
READ MORE: Coach Curtis Johnson Honored to be A Part of Andre Johnson's Hall of Fame Journey
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter