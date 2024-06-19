Texans' C.J. Stroud Aims To Help Kids Build Foundation At Second Annual Football Camp
It wasn't long ago that C.J. Stroud was attending football camps as part of the youth. He was a kid who yearned to play the game at its highest level while learning and absorbing each lesson.
Tuesday morning, Stroud found himself at St. Thomas High School, participating in another youth camp. But unlike his days growing up as a young prospect in California, the event marked Stroud's second annual youth football camp as quarterback of the Houston Texans. Stroud's goal was to not only help kids lay the foundation for football but also to use the lessons learned as a pillar off the field.
"When I first came here, I said I wanted to be an infrastructure in the community," Stroud said. "The message could be multiple things, but it starts with God and listening to your parents — that's the recipe for success. That's my foundation. That is what I want to give."
Stroud was not alone in fulfilling his goals. The Pro Bowl quarterback had the support of several members of the Texans, which included chair and CEO Cal McNair and vice president of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair.
Second-year wide receiver Tank Dell and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens also took on roles as instructors. However, Stroud remained in the spotlight at St. Thomas High School with his teachings and dancing.
"It is amazing to have kids know who you are," Stroud said. "I used to dream of stuff like this. It is crazy to see the city come out and show their support and want to be around me. It is a blessing. I want to keep being great for that reason."
The lessons Stroud learned as a youth have resulted in him establishing himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks entering the 2024 season.
Stroud finished his rookie season with 4,557 total passing yards, including the postseason, which is the second-most in NFL history by a first-year quarterback — trailing only Andrew Luck in 2012. The Texans went 10-7 amid Stroud's first year under center.
