WATCH: Texans CB Kamari Lassiter Working Out With Skills Trainer Before Training Camp
NFL minicamps came to a close not too long ago, and we have now entered the period where players are expected to go off on their own, away from their teams, and prepare for the upcoming training camp and season. Some players may take a vacation during this time.
Still, many will head to respective locations across the country to work with specialists, teammates, and other friends from around the league to fine-tune themselves to get ready for full pads once training camp kicks off in the middle of July.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Ranking for Offensive Line Revealed by Pro Football Focus
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter appears to be out working with other NFL players with Only 1 Way skills trainer Jacory Nichols.
Lassiter, the rookie second-round draft pick from this past April, talked about the work he is doing, the guys he is around, and what he is looking forward to now that players are out on their own.
Lassiter is a well-rounded corner after starting for the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs the past two seasons. He possesses elite athleticism, instincts, footwork, and technique but can sometimes struggle with deep balls and doesn't always trust his technique in certain instances.
He can play anywhere in the defensive secondary, but as things stand, Lassiter will be battling veteran Jeff Okudah for a starting slot in the Texans' secondary.
READ MORE: ESPN Draft Expert Matt Miller Predicts Texans To Take Talented OL in 2025 NFL Draft
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter