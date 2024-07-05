Houston Texans Ranking for Offensive Line Revealed by Pro Football Focus
The Houston Texans are stacked at every position group. Headlined by Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell, the Texans have arguably the best wide receiver unit. Due to the emergence of rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter, Houston could have one of the best defensive backfields in the league.
The Texans have one of the league's best offensive lines, with four-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil and veteran Tytus Howard leading the way. However, some still have concerns about the offensive line and cannot see its potential.
Pro Football Focus revealed its ranking of each offensive line, with the Texans placing No. 22 entering the 2024 season.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Nico Collins' Road to Greatness Leads to Career-Best Season
"We never got to see the true potential of the Texans' offensive line in 2023 due to injuries. Houston boasts one of the best left tackles in the league in Laremy Tunsil, especially when it comes to pass protection, and Shaq Mason is still a reliable veteran at right guard. However, the other players on the line are either unproven or young players who so far have not proven to be long-term solutions at their positions." — PFF
The interior offensive line is part of the reason why the general public has concerns about Houston. Yet, the emergence of third-year guard Kenyon Green could catapult the line into the top tier.
Green displayed his improved stature during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, which made him appear more athletic and stronger coming off the line of scrimmage. The improvements have coach DeMeco Ryans believing that the former Texas A&M prospect will reach his potential as a first-round draft pick next season.
Green started 14 out of 15 games as a rookie in 2022, allowing 47 pressures, 31 hurries, 12 quarterback hits and five sacks at left guard. A shoulder injury forced Green to miss all of the 2023 season.
"Kenyon has done a really great job of putting himself in a position to compete," Ryans said. "He did a great job of working throughout the offseason. We know he had the surgery last season, so he was battling back, rehabbing. But, when the beginning of the year hit, he was focused on himself. Focused on his body, getting in shape, getting stronger, and it was really good to see him back being able to play at full health."
READ MORE: NFL Legend Names Houston Texans' Joe Mixon a Top-Five Running Back Entering 2024
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.