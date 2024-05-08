Texans Need To Be In 'Dire Situation' For J.J. Watt To Unretire
HOUSTON — The final image of J.J. Watt sporting a Houston Texans uniform took place in January 2021. The Texans had just concluded their 2020 season with a 4-12 record. Watt spent his final moments with the franchise apologizing to quarterback Deshaun Watson for "wasting" his career season.
Two months after departing NRG Stadium for the final time, Watt joined the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent, where he finished his Hall of Fame career after playing two impressive seasons.
READ MORE: Watt To Unretire If Coach DeMeco Ryans 'Absolutely Need It'
Walking away from the game as a non-Texan is an idea that once appeared unimaginable. Yet, despite leaving the door open for a slight return, Watt is content with his career. The future Hall of Famer recently joined the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon to clarify what it would take for him to return to the field as a member of the Texans.
"If it came down to an absolute dire situation where they needed someone to help out, then I would do that," Watt said. I don't think people fully understand how much stuff would have to happen for that scenario to play itself out. It is so highly unlikely."
When reflecting on his final season as an active player, Watt believes he can still be impactful on an NFL level. He notched 39 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 16 games during his final season in 2022. However, given the current makeup of the roster, Watt does not believe the Texans need his services.
However, regardless of the situation, coach DeMeco Ryans would relish a chance to add the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner to his roster.
"I love to hear J.J. saying he’s ready,” Ryans said at the 21st annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic on Monday. "I’ve got his number ready to go just in case we need him. I may need to make that call, so I’m happy that it’s open from him."
Houston selected Watt with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Before his departure to the Cardinals in March 2021, Watt spent 10 seasons with the Texans. He made five Pro Bowl selections and five First-Team All-Pro honors in 128 games with the Texans — Watt ranks 24th in league history with 114.5 career sacks.
READ MORE: Ryans 'Excited' For 2024 Schedule Release
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click here to watch.Click here to listen.
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.