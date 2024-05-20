Where Texans Place on Pro Football Focus' Top 25 Under 25 Rankings?
The Houston Texans are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFL and they're doing it with a ton of youth on their roster. Most teams like to have a good balance between youth and veterans. The Texans do have their fair share of veterans on the roster, they also have a ton of production and playmaking coming from their young guys.
Doing the damage they did last season under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans with their younger players, you can only expect things to continue to trend upward as they gain more experience in the NFL. In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, the Texans had three players placed on their top 25 under 25 rankings — the second-most in the league behind the Detroit Lions, who had a total of five players listed.
QB C.J. Stroud - 7th
"Stroud burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023 as one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. Out of 95 rookie quarterbacks who have played at least 100 snaps in their first season since 2006, Stroud’s 83.1 PFF overall grade ranks fourth.
While Stroud's 4,108 passing yards ranked eighth in the NFL as he led the Texans into the playoffs, 59.0% of that total came before the catch, which ranked third in the NFL."
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. - 14th
"Although Anderson’s first NFL season was slowed down by an ankle injury, it did not stop him from earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Anderson stood out not just among 2023’s rookies, as his 16.7% pressure rate ranked first among all rookie edge defenders over the past four seasons."
CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 23rd
"Stingley's first season was somewhat disappointing and cut short due to injuries, and despite some injuries in 2023, too, he showed why he was the first cornerback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Stingley's 85.3 PFF coverage grade tied for the fifth highest among all cornerbacks in 2023, as he allowed just a 74.3 passer rating."
These three guys have been absolute dawgs for the Texans and have become staples on their respective sides of the ball. They are leaders on the field and have helped coach DeMeco Ryans change the culture and perception around the franchise. Building continuity in an organization is critical and having players like these three and an up-and-coming wide receiver in Tank Dell, the sky is the limit for the Texans' future.
