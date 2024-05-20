CBS Sports Analyst Breaks Down Houston Texans', C.J. Stroud's Expectations in 2024
The Houston Texans made an arrival a season ago. Fresh off a 3-13 record, with a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, they proved to be back. They posted a 10-7 record, with Stroud proving to be a star along the way, and Ryans lobbying for a longtime stay as the team's head coach.
With this, the Texans spent this offseason going all in on building a Super Bowl-contending roster. They made some key additions, built into that with a strong draft and will now use the rest of the offseason and training camp to patch any holes possible.
That being said, there are believers in Houston. There's a real sense of confidence around the franchise heading into next season. CBS Sports' Jim Nantz is among those.
READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Assisting Residents Impacted By Deadly Storm
"The Houston team, there is some magic, there's no doubt, in that city. It's such a football town," Nantz said. "CJ Stroud is a star. Although they're not featured prominently on [CBS Sports], they are given six national windows this year. So, the league sees it, sees what's coming."
Stroud is a star, and he's extremely marketable. Those two things, along with the Texans being a solid team, are going to be a great reason for the Texans being shown across the nation on Sundays. Nantz realizes it, the league is realizing it and it's only a matter of time before fans across the NFL realize what momentum Houston is brewing with the Texans.
Stroud — along with the team being put around him — is going to be a double-digit win team, being shown in the postseason. It's hard to count Stroud out of winning a playoff game, and he could even go out and steal two of them this year as the Texans are putting a winning team around him.
READ MORE: Ex-Texans Running Back David Johnson Retires After Eight Seasons
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.