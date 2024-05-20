Texans Daily

CBS Sports Analyst Breaks Down Houston Texans', C.J. Stroud's Expectations in 2024

What does Jim Nantz think of the Houston Texans' 2024 NFL season?

The Houston Texans made an arrival a season ago. Fresh off a 3-13 record, with a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, they proved to be back. They posted a 10-7 record, with Stroud proving to be a star along the way, and Ryans lobbying for a longtime stay as the team's head coach.

With this, the Texans spent this offseason going all in on building a Super Bowl-contending roster. They made some key additions, built into that with a strong draft and will now use the rest of the offseason and training camp to patch any holes possible.

That being said, there are believers in Houston. There's a real sense of confidence around the franchise heading into next season. CBS Sports' Jim Nantz is among those.

"The Houston team, there is some magic, there's no doubt, in that city. It's such a football town," Nantz said. "CJ Stroud is a star. Although they're not featured prominently on [CBS Sports], they are given six national windows this year. So, the league sees it, sees what's coming."

Stroud is a star, and he's extremely marketable. Those two things, along with the Texans being a solid team, are going to be a great reason for the Texans being shown across the nation on Sundays. Nantz realizes it, the league is realizing it and it's only a matter of time before fans across the NFL realize what momentum Houston is brewing with the Texans.

Stroud — along with the team being put around him — is going to be a double-digit win team, being shown in the postseason. It's hard to count Stroud out of winning a playoff game, and he could even go out and steal two of them this year as the Texans are putting a winning team around him.

