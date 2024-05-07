LOOK: Texans' Stefon Diggs Stars at Met Gala in Appearance
Stefon Diggs, who the Houston Texans acquired via trade this offseason from the Buffalo Bills, attended his first Met Gala as a member of the franchise on Monday. Partnering with H&M in his appearance, the Texans star wide receiver barely made the trip to the Met Gala.
Diggs also attended the Met Gala in 2023 as a guest of Tommy Hilfiger, though that came as a member of the Bills for the wide receiver.
“I was 100% confident in it, since I saw the drawing,” Diggs told Vogue about his suit. “I wish I was here yesterday, but they did such a diligent job doing my measurements at the first fitting, so it just kind of worked out.”
With this being the Texans' star's second time walking the red carpet, he was more confident this time around. It was still as good an experience as his first time on the red carpet, though.
"I was a little intimidated the first time, but this time around I’m coming from a little bit more experience,” Diggs said. “But I’m just as excited as I was my first time, it’s like a new beginning.”
Diggs joined a handful of other athletes across multiple sports to touch the red carpet, as the crossover between athletes, celebrities and fashion furthers.
The newly acquired Texan is still getting adapted in Houston, getting to know his new home and new teammates, as he told Vogue.
“It’s a great vibe,” Diggs said to Vogue. “We know we have something special, we’ve got a lot of very talented individuals, we’ve got a young star quarterback. Now, we’re putting the rubber on the road. There’s a lot of camaraderie. You can feel the energy: Everybody’s getting along, competing at a high level and working extremely hard.”
It appears Diggs is enjoying his offseason, though it'll soon be time for OTA's and training camp as the Texans are set to have another huge season, potentially taking a leap from a playoff team to Super Bowl contention in the upcoming season.
