DeMeco Ryans Responds to J.J. Watt's Potential Return to Texans
Early Monday, reports surfaced that J.J. Watt had a conversation with second-year Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, letting him know that if he ever needs him to unretire and return to the gridiron for Houston, all he has to do is call him.
As mentioned previously, Wat. is retired, but that drive and passion for the game he loves will never leave. Watt spent 10 seasons in Houston and was one of the best edge players in the NFL for an extended period, earning multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards and even finishing in the top three for an NFL MVP award.
When speaking with media members on Monday, Ryans responded to Watt's comments by saying how happy he is for him, giving him his flowers for what he has meant to the organization and what he has done in the community before continuing on that if Watt is ready, so he is.
Despite the comments made by Ryans and the departure of DE Jonathan Greenard in free agency, the Texans aren't necessarily hurting for a defensive end as they have players at the position in Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Derek Barnett.
Even so, it's interesting to entertain the fact that one of the most beloved and productive players ever to put on a Texans' jersey could one day make his way back to H-Town and help if they so need it later in the season.
