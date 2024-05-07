How Much Is Bobby Slowik's Success Tied to Texans QB C.J. Stroud?
HOUSTON — Bobby Slowik was a prime candidate for a head coaching job this offseason. He was at the top of nearly every team's list. However, Slowik and the Houston Texans agreed upon a new deal that kept him as the team's offseason coordinator for a second consecutive season.
Slowik was a popular candidate during the recent coaching carousel after quarterback C.J. Stroud had one of the most successful rookie campaigns in league history.
Returning to the Texans would not only give Slowik a chance to continue honing his skills as the head of an offense, but it would also continue Stroud's development.
On the latest Locked on Texans podcast episode, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss how much Stroud's success amid his second season will impact Slowik's ability to stay near the top of the head coaching search. Stroud expressed his desire to continue working alongside Slowik amid teams showcasing their interest.
"Bobby, somebody, who when I came in, I knew he was going to push me hard," Stroud said in January. "He was going to be hard on me. He held me at a standard all year. Held me accountable. A lot of times when you’re playing good ball, guys, they kind of let you do what you do and leave you alone.
"Bobby was always on me about the little details in my position and I appreciated that because you don’t always get that. He was always just hard on me, but he also showed me a lot of love – a ton of love. Very knowledgeable and can really dice a defense up. Put's a lot of trust in his players and really just never got away from what he knows."
Before returning to the Texans, Slowik interviewed with the Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks, who all considered him a favorable candidate.
