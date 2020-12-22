Bazirgan: Is There Sense In Texans In-House GM Hire?

Matt Bazirgan Interviews; Is There Sense In an In-House GM Hire For the Houston Texans?

The Houston Texans made public their official interview with ESPN's Louis Riddick for the vacant GM job. Sources tell TexansDaily.com that the Texans have "informally touched base'' with John Dorsey for the job. And now comes news that they have interviewed their own director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan for their general manager opening.

That is, so far, a candidate from three different categories. Riddick is a viable candidate but presently a TV guy. Dorsey is vastly experienced and connected in Houston due to this advocates having some authority. And Bazirgan? He's already on the Texans staff, with a scouting background his greatest strength.

But with all due respect to Bazirgan and his accomplishments - he was with the New York Jets for 14 years, eventually rising to the positions of director of pro personnel and director of scouting - it leads to a couple of questions.

One, and a positive one, in a sense, in his favor: if Bazirgan is qualified to be an NFL GM (and we will work on the assumption that he is), why, when the Texans earlier this season dumped coach/GM Bill O'Brien, wasn't Bazirgan elevated then?

Why, instead, did the interim GM job go to the controversial Jack Easterby, whose own mentor, New England Patriots boss Bill Belichick has made it clear that Easterby is not a "personnel guy''?

Two, and a less positive issue: While Bazirgan came to Houston under the supervision of previous GM Brian Gaine, he has spent seven years working with O'Brien ... and surely has involvement in the 2020 Texans disaster.

So ... if Matt Bazirgan has GM-level solutions, why didn't he institute them this season? Or, why wasn't he allowed more authority to do so?