SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Source: Texans 'Touch Base' With GM Candidate Dorsey

Mike Fisher

In NFL circles, John Dorsey has a reputation of being a skilled personnel guy but a tough-to-please co-worker and boss. He helped build the talented rosters that still exist in both Kansas City and Cleveland ... but he's presently not employed in the league maybe as much because of his management style as his management substance.

It's quite possible that his "style'' would not be a fit with the Houston Texans, who are of course in the market for a GM. Nevertheless, sources tell TexansDaily.com, Dorsey and the Texans have been in recent contact, at least exploring the idea of a fit.

READ MORE: Top Five Candidates For Texans GM

READ MORE: Hot In Houston? Texans Top 5 Coaching Candidates

READ MORE: Texans GAMEDAY: Will The 'Past' Haunt Them Vs. Colts?

We cannot confirm the CBS report that the Texans' search firm is pushing for Dorsey. But the suggestion from this reports that Dorsey "will interview'' are wrong in this sense: He already has, at some level, in "touch-base'' form.

Cleveland parted ways with general manager Dorsey last December after two years at the helm, in large part because the seemingly-talented roster that he helped build underperformed. Essentially that same group is now 5-2 today.

Kansas City fired him in 2017, but only after his arrival after the Chiefs' disastrous 2-14 season in 2012. From there, Kansas City has become a powerhouse, again based largely on the talent base he helped create.

It was written as he departed Kansas City (via Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star) that Dorsey lacked "internal communications skills.''

"John does stuff and doesn't tell people why," one source said. Another said Dorsey's style of management "could wear on people."

But ... during the final four years of his tenure, the Chiefs had a 43-21 record. And of course they've continued on with excellence, including a win in last year's Super Bowl. And Kansas City, like Cleveland, is a contender now.

Houston chairman Cal McNair and company of course have the right - really, the obligation - to choose a GM with whom they can work with peacefully. Popular names need not to only be top-notch ... but also compatible with ownership.

The Texans also have an obligation to provide some level of clarity in the search - at least in regard to who is in charge. The organization itself has sent conflicting messages about the power structure, leading to TexansDaily.com exploring the involvement (and credentials) of interim GM Jack Easterby.

READ MORE: Easterby & Texans' Coach Search: Who's in Charge?

READ MORE: Are There Texans Links With Caserio & Bieniemy?

READ MORE: Who Should Run The Texans? Copy The 'Chiefs Chain'

Our sense is that Dorsey is not viewed that way at Texans HQ. But this cannot just be a "friends-and-family'' search for new leadership in the coach and GM chairs; this must be "look-under-every-stone'' search. And a recent conversation with John Dorsey - even one that might've "worn on people'' despite its brevity - marks a step in the search.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Deshaun Watson Endorse A New Head Coach?

Would Deshaun Watson click with the coach he reportedly vouched for to Houston Texans ownership?

CodyStoots

Texans Inactives: David Johnson Returns Vs Colts

The Houston Texans have activated running back David Johnson amidst a number of moves to give quarterback Deshaun Watson more options.

Anthony R Wood

Coach Pederson On Eagles 'Hot Seat'? Put Him On Texans List

How attractive would Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson be to the Houston Texans? Let's Discuss ...

CodyStoots

Is Texans Coordinator Anthony Weaver A Future Head Coach?

With coaching moves on the horizon, we look at four coaches who have been enjoying breakout seasons with each of the AFC South's members.

Anthony R Wood

Andre Johnson: The One Trait Texans Next Coach Must Have

Andre Johnson, the Texans Ring of Honor member weighed in on his favorite team's recent suspensions and what the next head coach needs to bring to the table.

CodyStoots

Texans GAMEDAY: Will The 'Past' Haunt Them Vs. Colts?

Houston Texans GAMEDAY: Will The 'Past' Haunt Them Vs. Rivers And The Colts?

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans Injury Report: Special Teams on the Mend

The Houston Texans will be without two key special teams players but two guys are healthy after a light week of work ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Colts

CodyStoots

Andre Johnson: Can Texans Offense Find Rhythm Vs. Colts?

Former Houston All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson speaks to SI's Anthony Wood and discusses why the lack of preseason reps hurt the Texans' offense early on - but no more

Anthony R Wood

‘Hearts & Smarts’: Top Five Candidates For Texans GM

As this season draws to a close, a new dawn for the Houston Texans draws closer and SI looks at the top 5 candidates to drive them forward.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Injury Report: Key Depth Players Miss Time

Some key Houston Texans rotation players missed time for the second day in a row

CodyStoots