Cooks Reveals Thoughts On QB Watson's Texans Future

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans might have to move on from Deshaun Watson, so it's fitting his favorite wide receiver from last season weighs in on Watson's future.

"No, I'm not worried," Brandin Cooks said on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN 98.7 when he was asked if he is concerned about losing his quarterback. "I love Deshaun to death. He's a special guy and whatever is best for him, that's what I want to happen."

Cooks didn't declare what he thought was best for Watson but reiterated he wanted the best for his quarterback.

"One way or the other,'' he said, "I just want to see him continue to thrive. That's what I'm worried about."

Cooks and Watson made a formidable duo in the 2020 season for the Texans. It was the first time a wide receiver for the Texans other than Andre Johnson or DeAndre Hopkins went over 1,000 yards as Cooks amassed 1,150 to go along with half a dozen scores.

The Texans have received harsh criticism for their offseason and the alienation of Deshaun. The star quarterback was essentially ignored after the team promised him input on the future of the franchise.

Cooks, despite not having a no-trade clause like Watson, was adamant before the end of the 2020 season he would not be willing to accept a trade. While Cooks didn't make it clear how he could do that, he didn't want to be subjected to that change.

When asked about supporting Watson as the QB potentially sets a precedent with the league, Cooks backed his quarterback.

Said Cooks: "100 percent. Absolutely. At the end of the day when you've got the opportunity to do what you think is the best for yourself, you do that because we got tossed around back and forth when we don't have the power. But when you have it, you better hold on to it."

Cooks was quick to say he didn't believe Watson should exercise his position of power over the team ... unless Watson felt the need to do just that. Which, of course, is pretty much what seems to be happening.