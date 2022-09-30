Chargers at Texans: Justin Herbert Healthy? WR Problems for Houston D

HOUSTON — With a 1-2 record entering NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers have arguably been the most disappointing team in the league.

Headlined by starting quarterback Justin Herbert's woes, injuries have derailed the Chargers' season through the first three weeks. But Los Angeles will still be a difficult opponent for the Houston Texans as a franchise still seeking its first win of the season.

Despite recording an average of 356.0 yards per game, the Chargers have had subpar results from their offense. Los Angeles has averaged 19.3 points through the first three games, and the bulk of its struggles are due to their inferior run game.

The Chargers rely heavily upon their passing game to move the chains. And Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso understands that Los Angeles wide receiver corps will be a formidable matchup even without the services of injured five-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

"They present a lot of challenges," Vasso said. "[Mike] Williams is a big guy that can run, has great ball skills and contested catches. He’s a guy that the quarterback trusts to throw it up there in those 50/50 balls."

As a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, Williams has scored two of the Chargers' seven touchdowns on the year. He has been a part of Los Angeles' wideout group that has helped fill the empty void left due to Allen's early season absence.

Allen missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury. During the Chargers' Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Allen recorded four catches for 66 yards.

Fortunately for the Texans, Allen has been ruled out of their Sunday matchup.

The Chargers' wideout corps is currently averaging 303.3 receiving yards through the first three weeks of the regular season. Former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Carter has recorded a team-best 150 yards with nine catches and a touchdown.

Either way, even without Allen in the lineup, the talented young Texans secondary faces a stiff challenge on Sunday. ... with a healthy Herbert planning to do more than just put up numbers.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.