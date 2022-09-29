Despite Struggles, Texans Pep Hamilton Still Believes In QB Davis Mills

HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has not had the best start to the 2022 campaign. Through the first three games of his sophomore season, Mills has completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 662 yards, with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

There are concerns that Mills' progression has become stagnant when compared to his rookie season. But according to offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, Mills is still "learning on the job."

"Technically, he isn't a sophomore as of yet," Hamilton said. "But we recognize there is a reason that he is our starting quarterback. We feel like he can do the job."

As a rookie, Mills led the Texans to two of their four wins during the 2021 season. He replaced Tyrod Taylor as the starter under center entering a Week 13 match against the Seattle Seahawks and gave the Texans a reason to feel hopeful about the future.

He threw for 1,258 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 68.4 percent of his pass attempts during his final five games.

The more he plays, Hamilton believes the experience Mills will obtain can create a reference for him to lean on throughout his career.

The Texans' Week 4 match against the 1-2 Los Angeles Chargers will mark Mills' 16th career game playing as a starter. A lofty reminder to Hamilton that Mills has not reached sophomore status as an NFL starting quarterback.

"There’s pressure in being the starting quarterback," Mills said. "I’m taking this really one practice at a time, one week at a time right now. I’m just going out there, putting my best foot forward each day for my teammates and trying to win games."

