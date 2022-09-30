Texans vs. Chargers Preview: Mills Battles Herbert In Critical AFC Matchup

The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of NFL action from NRG Field on Sunday.

The AFC battle features two teams desperate for a victory. Houston is searching for its first win of the 2022 NFL season under head coach Lovie Smith, while the Chargers look to bounce back after suffering a surprising loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills will start his 16th game and look to improve on a tough start of the season. Through the first three games of his sophomore season, Mills has completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 662 yards, with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

"There’s pressure in being the starting quarterback," Mills said. "I’m taking this really one practice at a time, one week at a time right now. I’m just going out there, putting my best foot forward each day for my teammates and trying to win games."

Missed offensive opportunities have been a theme for Houston this season, as it's the defense has kept the team within striking distance. The duo of rookie defensive backs in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre continue to shine and look like potential defensive cornerstones to build around. According to CBS Sports, the Texans have two of the five best rookies in Stingley and Pitre.

INJURY UPDATE: Running back Dameon Pierce (hip) was listed as 'limited' on Thursday, as the rookie works to take over as Houston's every-down running back. For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert had a full practice on Thursday for the first time since fracturing rib cartilage against the Chiefs on Sept. 15.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (0-2-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

ODDS: The Texans are 5.5-point underdogs to the Chargers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, on Mills' progression.

"Mills is still learning on the job. Technically, he isn't a sophomore as of yet," Hamilton said. "But we recognize there is a reason that he is our starting quarterback. We feel like he can do the job."

