Collins and Ryans Praise Kirk as Texans set Lions and Panthers Camps

Texans announce joint practices with Lions and Panthers as Houston's HC and top WR rave about Christian Kirk.

Chris Wilson

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Detroit Lions in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Detroit Lions in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have kicked off their OTAs with head coach DeMeco Ryans expressing strong optimism about the team's direction and energy. Describing Wednesday's session as a "great first day" and "great starting point," Ryans emphasized the importance of daily improvement while praising players for bringing the "right attitude" and "competitive energy" to voluntary workouts.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk has emerged as a standout story from the start of OTAs, earning unanimous praise from both coaches and teammates. Ryans commented on the veteran wideout's impact, stating, "Christian has been everything we could ask for."

Star wide receiver Nico Collins was equally enthusiastic in his praise, dubbing Kirk a "slot magician."

"Everything has impressed me," Collins responded to a question about his new teammate. "His work ethic, what he brings to the field, his leadership and just his advice. He is a guy that you need to get advice from."

The Texans also announced they will conduct joint training camp practices with both the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers this summer. "We'll do one day with both teams," Ryans confirmed, explaining the value of the sessions: "You get different defensive looks from both teams, different offensive looks... it's the safest way, and I feel like we can get really good work for our starters."

A major focus during Wednesday's session was on Houston's re-tooled offensive line, which remains a work in progress. "When it comes to finding our best group, it'll be a lot of mixing and matching," Ryans said, as he focused on the versatility of the Texans' linemen.

Ryans also addressed quarterback C.J. Stroud's limited activity, explaining that players are operating on "their own schedule" during this phase off the offseason.

Despite the non-contact nature of OTAs, Ryans could already feel the competitive spirit in the building. "Anytime you line up, it's time to compete, and that's what I felt from our guys," he remarked, emphasizing the balance between intensity and safety during the team's first official activities of the year.

Published
