Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds (Do Texans Have a Legitimate Shot at Winning Their First Lombardi Trophy?)

There are just eight teams left in contention to win this year's Super Bowl, and for the third year in a row, the Houston Texans are one of them.

Unfortunately, they haven't been able to get past the Divisional Round the past two seasons. Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in one game and the Baltimore Ravens in the other. The good news is they have a far easier game this time around, according to the oddsmakers. The Texans are set as 3-point underdogs to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Texans are one of just two teams remaining who are seeking their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. The Buffalo Bills are the other team who have yet to lift a Vince Lombardi Trophy. Unlike the Bills, the Texans have yet earned the right to play in the big game. The Bills are 0-4 in that spot.

The Texans, much like every other team in this year's playoffs, are flawed. Their offense has left a lot to be desired throughout the season, held back by injuries and poor play by the offensive line. The good news is, their defense has the ability to win games on their own, as they proved in the Wild Card Round, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers behind two defensive touchdowns.

There's an old saying in football that "defense wins championships", and if that's true, the Texans have a good as shot as any team to win this year's ultimate prize. Unfortunately, the betting market doesn't it see it that way. They have the third longest odds to win it all at +950, an implied probability of 9.52%. The only teams with longer odds are the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a look at the full odds to win the Super Bowl before the divisional round action begins on Saturday afternoon.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks +270

Los Angeles Rams +320

New England Patriots +550

Buffalo Bills +600

Denver Broncos +800

Houston Texans +950

Chicago Bears +1200

San Francisco 49ers +2000

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!