Texans’ Run Game Gives DeMeco Ryans Clear Path Forward

Houston Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud's poor ball handling during Monday night's 30-6 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers virtually assured that head coach DeMeco Ryans stopped short of praising complimentary football afterwards.

Of course, that's not to say that Stroud didn't make some clutch plays against the Steelers, but the running attack became a lot more than just a fail-safe for the Ryans and the Texans.

When thinking back to the disappointing 0-3 start to the Texans' regular season, you probably would have been written off as a madman if you had suggested that the offensive line would be coming on strong during a playoff win. Yet, that's just how the night transpired for Houston on the road in Pittsburgh––especially on the ground––which landed some strong praise from Ryans at the podium afterwards.

“What worked in the running game was our mindset from a physicality standpoint from our offensive line, our tight ends, and being able to sustain our blocks," Ryans said. "That's what worked for us. The backs played physically; they ran the ball really well, and they protected the ball well. That's what a good running game is like."

"You get a few yards here, a few yards there and then you pop a couple of long ones as we did. That's what it looks like, and our guys continued to stay with it, [Nick] Caley stayed with it. We were able to get over 30 rushing attempts. When you stay with the run, you're trying to wear a team down when you run the ball that much and I felt like we were able to do that.”

Texans' Run Game Came Up Big Over Steelers

Sheer physicality is a core attribute Ryans has been hanging his hat upon right from day one, but you would be making a mistake to just attach it fully to the vicious defense he's built and unleashed in H-Town.

Make no doubt about it, the Texans have put together a nasty blocking unit that Ryans suddenly has a huge amount of faith in to keep the momentum moving forward, and also continue to put Stroud in a position to succeed.

“The offensive line, they continue to stay after it. We sustain blocks," Ryans said. "We're on guys long enough for our [running] backs to get through the hole, get through some creases there and make some nice runs. Playing offensive line is tough. It's grimy, it's not always pretty."

"Those guys, they did a really nice job of playing physical all game. Whether it was in the running game or also in the passing game, just about protecting. I thought the guys grinded it out versus the physical football team.”

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) scores a touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Texans' Have Challenge of Patriots, Drake Maye Ahead

Moving forward, playing some solid keep-ball serves the sound purpose of keeping Houston's explosive pass rushers fresh, and it should also facilitate keeping the ever-dangerous New England Patriots signal caller Drake Maye on the sidelines.

Despite still only being in his second year as a pro, Maye has played his way into the MVP conversation, and Ryans is well aware of the prodigious skillset he brings to the table.

“Last year, when we played him, it was Drake’s first game starting. He can, of course, sling the ball very well. A really good passer," Ryans admitted of Drake Maye. "He can hit all three levels of the field. One thing I'm seeing this year is his athleticism and how he's able to escape the pocket."

"That's really shown to be something unique to him, where he can throw the football wherever he wants it. Really great placement, great accuracy, does a great job throwing the deep ball and they'll try to hit a ton of explosive shots. They're very aggressive...That's why they've done a great job, and they have a really great high-powered offense this year, because he's able to hit some of those passes."

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) after a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Pivoting back around to set his sights on the multi-faceted challenge Maye presents is very wise on Ryans' part. Even so, the Texans' head coach getting onto the process of due diligence only forms part of what it takes to keep winning and moving on through the playoffs.

“We turn the page. Everybody understands what that moment was," Ryans said. "We celebrated that moment that evening. It was a really great performance by our team. We celebrate that because it was worthy to celebrate. But you don't dwell on it. No matter how you get it done, you get it done in the postseason."

"Finish with the win, that's all that matters. It doesn't matter how it looks. I'm proud of our guys for finishing with the win. Now, we're blessed with another opportunity to come to work this week to go try to get another one.”

