Colts Over Texans; Watson & Watt Deserve Better

In a game filled with talking points, it was the Houston Texans' final drive that will haunt the memories for some time. One mistake by starting center Nick Martin ultimately cost the Texans a potential victory. But instead, the Texans find themselves falling 26-20 at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts as they fall to 4-8 on the year.

All Houston's defensive star, J.J. Watt, could do was ... laugh.

All Houston's offensive star, Deshaun Watson, could do was ... cloak himself in a towel to hide any possible tears.

"This shit hurts," he said after the game. "I'm tired of losing."

Starting on their own 20-yard line with just 2:43 left on the clock and zero timeouts, the Texans traveled 78 yards in just seven plays, including a 23-yard dime to wideout Brandin Cooks, and two passes to fellow receiver Keke Coutee for 34-yards in total.

Lining up on the Colts' two-yard line on second-down with 1:28 left on the clock, Martin snapped the ball in shotgun formation or, at least he tried to.

The fourth-year starter snapped it maybe a foot off the ground, and wide left, too unmanageable for quarterback Watson to get to it. This was not Martin's only poor snap of the game, however, it was by a long shot the most costly.

Various Texans tried to find the ball, including running back David Johnson.

"I tried to get on the ball,'' he said, "but it just squirted out and they jumped on it."

This was essentially Houston's game to win - or to lose - at this point, and defensive end Watt's reaction for the following minute, laughing in apparent disbelief, summarizes the reaction of most watching on as well.

Colts coach Frank Reich said of the fumble, "Hey, you'll certainly take it any way you can get it.''

But Indy didn't "take this''; it was given to them.

'It's very tough, very frustrating,'' Watt said later.

And so your choice of reactions: Eye-rolling laughter. Or eye-moistening sobs.

In contrast, Watson sat almost motionless on the bench, hidden away underneath a towel long after the game reached its conclusion. The Pro Bowler was clearly upset, having played another excellent game himself going 26 of 38 for 341 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a debatable interception.

Ultimately, the Texans are having a rough year as they go through coaching changes, injuries, suspensions, and a tough schedule. The likes of Watt and Watson have often had to carry this team this year, including at times today.

But what this game shows, is that it really is a team sport, and these two stellar performers deserve better. Better teammates. Better coaches. Better bosses. Better fates.