Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero also has interview requests with the Carolina Panthers and interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Broncos.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source.

Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set to interview with the Carolina Panthers.

The Texans have requested eight coaches for interviews, including Evero, the fourth candidate set to interview, after previous interviews with Ben Johnson, Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon.

Like Evero, the other candidates are regarded as up-and-coming coaches as first-time potential head coaches. The Texans also have requested Mike Kafka, who won't interview this week as he's preparing for a divisional-round playoff game, Thomas Brown, Sean Payton and DeMeco Ryans.

The Broncos finished ranked seventh in total defense and 14th in scoring defense and second in third-down defense even after trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins.

"I don’t know if anybody is ever ready to be a head coach in the NFL," Evero said in a press conference. "Got to figure it out. Same as being a DC. I don’t know if you’re ever ready til you do it. That’s just the honest truth.”

Evero has been praised heavily by his players, including second-team All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.

"I think he is more than deserving of it," Simmons said. "He is just a tremendous leader. I could be up here for hours just talking about how amazing of a coach and a man he is. I’m just really appreciative of him and he deserves it.”

