Texans ‘Watching’ Patriots Coach Nick Caley, Potential Offensive Coordinator?

Gannon, who interviewed with the Texans on Saturday, may have Caley on his list of potential candidates for offensive coordinator, if hired.

Despite the Texans having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022, many have questioned the logic behind firing veteran coach Lovie Smith after only one season as head coach.

However, the Texans may be in line to once again tap into a familiar coaching tree for a senior spot on their coaching staff.

In fact, an ESPN report on Wednesday identified New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley as a “name to watch” for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position — if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach.

“Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed the Texans in interviews last year and should be a strong candidate for the job again this year,” wrote ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “If he does get that job, I’ve been told one of the names to watch for his offensive coordinator is Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, who has a connection with Texans GM Nick Caserio from Caserio’s time in New England.”

Gannon, who interviewed with the Texans on Saturday, had met with Houston twice last year. He became a finalist for the job that nearly went to Josh McCown before the team promoted Smith.

If the reports are to be believed, Gannon may be keeping his sharp eye on the Pats coach for his potential staff in Houston.

Earlier this year, Caley was listed on NFL Media’s annual ‘Watch List’ of rising head-coaching candidates under the age of 45. The 39-year-old is currently the Patriots' longest-tenured offensive assistant. He coached at the collegiate level for 10 years before becoming part of the team’s staff in 2015. In 2017, Caley was promoted and became New England’s tight ends coach. He added to his resume in 2020, by adding the title of being the team's fullbacks coach in addition to his duties as tight ends coach.

During his time in New England, Caley has earned a solid reputation for his leadership and knowledge among his colleagues, as well as his players. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he was rumored as a potential candidate to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator last offseason. However, head coach Bill Belichick ultimately decided to fill that void with a combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Though he is highly regarded by both Belichick and Kraft, it is uncertain as to whether Caley will factor into the Patriots' coaching staff for 2023. With his contract set for expiration in the coming days, he will likely have no shortage of suitors. Per multiple reports, Caley is slated to meet with the New York Jets regarding their opening at offensive coordinator this week.

While Texans fans may be less than enamored with the idea of yet again dipping into the New England coaching well, Caley (who, like Caserio, is a John Carroll University product) may be a better logistical and stylistic fit in Houston than originally thought.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.