Texans BREAKING: C.J. Stroud Declares for NFL Draft; Houston Making QB Plans

The Houston Texans now know whether Ohio State's quarterback C.J. Stroud can be in play in the NFL Draft.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. ... and Monday brings good news.

The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. But Stroud has now declared (Monday was the deadline to declare for this year’s draft as an underclassman) and so he is now in play.

It had been suggested that the QB cupboard might've been somewhat bare had the Buckeyes QB opted to stay in school.

To wit ...

"That decision could have huge implications at the top of the draft, as the Houston Texans could be without a worthy second option at No. 2 overall, if another team trades up ahead of them to the No. 1 spot with the Chicago Bears to land Alabama quarterback Bryce Young." — Per Draft Wire.

But we're not sure we were buying that. The Texans have the ammunition to make a difference up top in the draft as they are likely considering drafting Stroud or Young ... thus avoiding giving Davis Mills another clear-cut opportunity to retain his job as the team's starting quarterback for another season.

Mills said his top priority this off-season is to continue his development. Once the Texans hire a coach, he will focus on learning the new offensive playbook in hopes of retaining his starting job through competition.

That can't be ruled out. But now, neither can C.J. Stroud.

