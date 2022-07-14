Skip to main content

'Fresh Legs': Rookie Dameon Pierce vs. Vet Marlon Mack as Houston Texans' No. 1 RB?

Mack will have to battle it out this summer for reps in a running back room with no clear pecking order.

Let the competition - and the escape from the NFL basement - begin.

After rushing for the fewest yards in the NFL last season, the Houston Texans needed to add some fresh legs to their run game.

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack might not have the youngest legs, as he enters his sixth season, but according to coach Lovie Smith, he's fitting in well. And "fresh'' is part of that.

"Sometimes you need a change, change of scenery, a new team," Smith said. "I know he’s fit in well with our group. We feel like we have a plan for him and we like the running back position, not just him."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17299123
Play

'The Engine': What Maliek Collins Brings to Texans D-Line

Maliek Collins wants to be the "engine" pushing forward for the Texans' defensive front seven

By Cole ThompsonJul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
D4643BBE-B6B3-4A03-AA11-F20D4016811D
Play

Top Rookie CBs: Where’s Texans Derek Stingley Rank?

Houston Texans’ first-round draft selection Derek Stingley, Jr. is ranked among the top cornerbacks in the 2022 rookie class.

By Mike D'AbateJul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
1200x0 (1)
Play

LOOK: Texans Introduce 'Battle Red' Helmet

Houston is capitalizing on its lone primetime game with a new helmet design.

By Daniel FlickJul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
jimmy g texans
Play

Jimmy Garoppolo Moving to Texans? 'A Wild-Ass Guess'

"It’s a hunch. A loose reading of tea leaves that may not even be tea leaves. A connecting of fairly obvious dots. An application of Occam’s razor to Lovie Smith’s beard.''

By Mike FisherJul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
8E75E11C-C45C-4E9C-A525-E63E71830C9D
Play

Texans Playoff Prediction? The Unlikely AFC South Collapse

It’s all part of a fine hope and a fine goal … as unrealistic as these Houston-related “steps” might seem.

By Mike FisherJul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
DCSD
Play

Ranking Rookies: Who’s Most Important to Texans Success?

With a rebuilding roster, the Texans have several prospects that could find their way into starting roles Week 1

By Cole ThompsonJul 11, 2022
Jul 11, 2022
6ad341060d456f3a139fbf1b15a3c673
Play

Former Houston Oilers RB Ira Valentine Passes Away

Texas native played on two SWC championship teams at Texas A&M.

By Art GarciaJul 11, 2022
Jul 11, 2022
1200x0
Play

Who's Texans' Most Exciting Offseason Addition?

Houston looks to have added a new shutdown corner.

By Daniel FlickJul 11, 2022
Jul 11, 2022

Mack was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017. In 47 games for the Colts, he rushed for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns. 2019 marked a career year for the former South Florida Bull when he racked up 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, injuries and falling down the depth chart prevented him from reaching those heights again, making just seven appearances in the last two seasons.

But this doesn't appear to have deterred Smith, who must have seen enough he liked in the 26-year-old to give him a shot.

"When we look at players, some people are like, let me see the bad plays," Smith said. "I like to see the good plays. When we are coaching up a guy, let’s see his best and Marlon has been a productive player in the league and we look at his best years he’s had."

Mack will have to battle it out this summer for reps in a running back room with no clear pecking order. Rex Burkhead returns after leading the team in rushing last year, while rookie Dameon Pierce has many excited. There are no "perfect'' or "right'' answers just yet. But there are at least "fresh'' options.

USATSI_17299123
News

'The Engine': What Maliek Collins Brings to Texans D-Line

By Cole ThompsonJul 12, 2022
D4643BBE-B6B3-4A03-AA11-F20D4016811D
News

Top Rookie CBs: Where’s Texans Derek Stingley Rank?

By Mike D'AbateJul 12, 2022
1200x0 (1)
News

LOOK: Texans Introduce 'Battle Red' Helmet

By Daniel FlickJul 12, 2022
jimmy g texans
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Moving to Texans? 'A Wild-Ass Guess'

By Mike FisherJul 12, 2022
8E75E11C-C45C-4E9C-A525-E63E71830C9D
News

Texans Playoff Prediction? The Unlikely AFC South Collapse

By Mike FisherJul 12, 2022
DCSD
News

Ranking Rookies: Who’s Most Important to Texans Success?

By Cole ThompsonJul 11, 2022
6ad341060d456f3a139fbf1b15a3c673
News

Former Houston Oilers RB Ira Valentine Passes Away

By Art GarciaJul 11, 2022
1200x0
News

Who's Texans' Most Exciting Offseason Addition?

By Daniel FlickJul 11, 2022