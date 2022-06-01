Skip to main content

Texans to Donate $400,000 To Victims of Uvalde School Shooting

The Houston Texans are making a massive donation to the victims of the tragedy in Uvalde

The Houston Texans are making a massive charitable donation in the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last month, in which at least 20 people, including 19 children were killed at Robb Elementary School.

The Texans plan to donate $400,000 to help in the efforts, Texans coach Lovie Smith told reporters on Tuesday. 

This latest shooting comes just 10 days after the grocery store shooting in Buffalo and almost 10 years since the grisly Sandy Hook school shooting in Newton, Connecticut.

The shooter was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who after reportedly shooting his own grandmother, went to the school with a pair of AR15 rifles.

Ramos was later killed by law enforcement. 

Last week, the team released a statement on the shooting, sending their condolences to the families of those lost in the tragedy.

"We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas," The Texans tweeted. "To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come."

Other Houston teams also gave their condolences to the victims, including the Rockets.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the Uvalde community,” the Rockets said in a statement.

The Houston Astros also released a statement on Twitter, giving their support to the victims.

"The Astros are absolutely heartbroken by today’s tragedy in our state," the Astros said. "We mourn for the victims, their families, and the entire community of Uvalde and will hold them close to our hearts."

