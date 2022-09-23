Brandin Cooks Delivers Accountability: Message to Texans?

As the Houston Texans sit at 0-1-1 headed in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, receiver Brandin Cooks feels like he could be doing more. But just like a veteran leader would, he's holding himself and others on the team accountable.

"The biggest message like I had, you know it comes down to your best players playing great and playing the best and I talk about myself when I say that," he said Wednesday. "And every man gotta look in the mirror and ask themselves that."

And who better on the team than Cooks to deliver the message? A nine-year vet, he's played in two Super Bowls and is the fifth-oldest player on the roster at age 29. Plus, his previous production proves why others should perk up and listen.

Last season, Cooks showed that he can play all over the field. The Texans averaged the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (194.4), but solely relied on Cooks to be the top pass-catcher. He dominated Houston in all receiving categories, leading the team in catches (90), receiving yards (1,037), and receiving touchdowns (six). No other Texan had more than 33 catches or 500 yards receiving.

Cooks, who has reached the 1,000-yard mark in six of eight career seasons, has also had at least one reception of 50 yards or more every year of his career and is still a major weapon on deep balls.

After producing off the arms of legendary signal-callers like Drew Brees and Tom Brady earlier in his career, Cooks proved last season that his talent is capable of flourishing regardless of who's at quarterback. Texans quarterback Davis Mills had flashes in the final four games as a rookie last year despite early-season struggles, but has yet to truly step up to the plate through two games in 2022.

"But that’s my message, cause the name of the game is in those tight scores or whatever the case may be, who’s gonna take you over the edge is typically gonna be your best guys," Cooks said.

Still, Mills proved over the offseason that he's deserving of the starting role, and he's going to be relied as one of the team's "best guys" going forward.

As for Cooks - who has totaled a team-high 11 catches and 136 yards through two games - he knows he's got the right winning mindset headed into Week 3. He expects the rest of the team to reach that point as well moving forward.

“We quite frankly haven’t done that yet and I take some of that and I got that mentality to get back to work and keep pushing to be able to turn those tight scores into wins," he said.

The Bears and Texans kickoff from Solider Field at 12 p.m. C.T. on Sunday.

