Patiently Waiting: WR Tyler Johnson Waiting For Texans Opportunity

HOUSTON — Tyler Johnson has yet to play a game for the Houston Texans this season, but the 6-foot-1 wide receiver has already started to make an impact behind the scenes.

"I like T [Tyler Johnson] — he’s got that dog mentality into him as well," Brandin Cooks said. "A guy that can go in there and block but also can catch those tough contested balls. Look forward to adding him to the group whenever that may be."

Houston claimed Johnson from the NFL's waiver wire 24 hours after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. Johnson understood his departure from Tampa Bay was a business decision during the NFL's cutdown day but was thankful to be joining the Texans.

Coach Lovie Smith revealed that Johnson had been a player the organization liked for a "period of time" and took advantage of the opportunity when he became available.

Houston's acquisition of Johnson added depth to a modest wide receiver corps entering the 2022 season. But ahead of the Texans' Week 3 match against the 1-1 Chicago Bears on Sunday, Johnson has yet to see the field.

Johnson has been a healthy scratch through the first two games. He is still getting himself acclimated to the Texans' playbook. According to Smith, Johnson is progressing in the right direction and will eventually have a chance to be a part of the game-day roster.

"Not playing the first few games has given me more time to go out there and learn the playbook," Johnson exclusively told Texans Daily. "Whenever I get the chance to go out there, it would not be too much thinking. I'm excited. I cannot wait to get out there on the field to help and contribute to the team."

The Texans' offense has been insufficient through the first two weeks. But Johnson believes he has the attributes needed in hopes of helping the team.

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton describes Johnson as a young physical player who is built well and can play in tight spaces. Hamilton's illustration of Johnson during practices is the same attributes that made him a quality pass catcher as a member of the Buccaneers.

Johnson notched 529 yards on 48 catches and two touchdowns in 31 career games with the Buccaneers.

Injuries and on-field drama within the position group resulted in Johnson showing signs of his potential during the 2021 campaign. He took advantage of the opportunities by posting a career-best 360 yards (21.2 YPC) on 36 receptions for the then Super Bowl defending champions.

"He’s been looking good in practice," quarterback Davis Mills said. "You can tell he’s played high-level football before. Obviously, he performed really well when he was with Tampa Bay. Once he gets a little more of the offense down — we’re excited to see what he can do."

Having a profound knowledge and understanding of the Texans' playbook is one of the most important lessons Johnson has hauled from Tampa Bay to Houston.

The talents Johnson illustrates daily at the Houston Methodist Training Center will soon be made to the public on Sundays.

"When you come onboard a little bit later, you just start the process as much as anything," Smith said. "Somethings you have to wait a little bit longer for your opportunity based on what’s happening with the other guys at the position."

