Texans WR Brandin Cooks Agrees To Two-Year Extension
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans and receiver Brandin Cooks have agreed to terms on a two-year extension, according to ESPN. Cooks will now be a member of the Texans through the 2024 season.
Recently at the subject of trade rumors, Cooks, 28, initially began extension talks earlier this year, but the conversation has stopped at the start of free agency. A source tells TexansDaily.com that the veteran was not expected to be moved, but could've been dealt for at least a second-round selection.
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks
According to league reports, several teams initially had called inquiring about Cooks' status but were not willing to give up a premium selection.
“He’s an important part of our program,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters at the league meetings. “So, if there’s a conversation that we feel merits taking place, then we’ll probably do that. But Brandin’s been a good player for us and he can certainly help us.”
Coach Brian Flores Adds Texans To NFL Racism Lawsuit, Houston Responds
Brian Flores adds the Houston Texans to racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. The Texans released a statement following Flores' claim.
Texans Trade Rumors: Teams Calling About WR Brandin Cooks
Teams are showing interest in trading for Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks.
Baylor Linebacker Terrel Bernard Takes Texans Visit
From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.
Traded to Houston from the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 for a second-round pick, Cooks has been the go-to weapon for the Texans' passing attack. In both seasons, he's surpassed over 1,000 yards, including recording a career-best 90 receptions with six touchdowns in 15 games in 2021.
Drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2014 out of Oregon State, Cooks has been one of the more consistent receivers in the NFL. In eight years, he's surpassed the 1,000-yard marker six times, including twice with the Texans and Saints.
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks
“Some players tell their representatives, look leave me alone during the season, I want to focus on playing, or 'all right, let’s try and get it done,'" Caserio said. "So very flexible and whatever we think makes the most sense, I mean I’m always open to having those dialogues.”
The Texans currently have 11 picks in the draft. The extension of Cooks shouldn't stop Houston from addressing the slot receiver position after inconsistent play from multiple players.