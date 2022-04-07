Texans WR Brandin Cooks Agrees To Two-Year Extension

After speculation of potentially being traded, Brandin Cooks agrees to a new deal with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans and receiver Brandin Cooks have agreed to terms on a two-year extension, according to ESPN. Cooks will now be a member of the Texans through the 2024 season.

Recently at the subject of trade rumors, Cooks, 28, initially began extension talks earlier this year, but the conversation has stopped at the start of free agency. A source tells TexansDaily.com that the veteran was not expected to be moved, but could've been dealt for at least a second-round selection.

According to league reports, several teams initially had called inquiring about Cooks' status but were not willing to give up a premium selection.

“He’s an important part of our program,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters at the league meetings. “So, if there’s a conversation that we feel merits taking place, then we’ll probably do that. But Brandin’s been a good player for us and he can certainly help us.”

Traded to Houston from the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 for a second-round pick, Cooks has been the go-to weapon for the Texans' passing attack. In both seasons, he's surpassed over 1,000 yards, including recording a career-best 90 receptions with six touchdowns in 15 games in 2021.

Drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2014 out of Oregon State, Cooks has been one of the more consistent receivers in the NFL. In eight years, he's surpassed the 1,000-yard marker six times, including twice with the Texans and Saints.

“Some players tell their representatives, look leave me alone during the season, I want to focus on playing, or 'all right, let’s try and get it done,'" Caserio said. "So very flexible and whatever we think makes the most sense, I mean I’m always open to having those dialogues.”

The Texans currently have 11 picks in the draft. The extension of Cooks shouldn't stop Houston from addressing the slot receiver position after inconsistent play from multiple players.