Texans QB Davis Mills Overlooked In Madden 23 Ratings?

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills continues to be underrated nationally.

Overlooked and underappreciated in his rookie year by the national media, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills may have played better than most fellow first-year signal callers but that hasn't prevented EA from undervaluing him in Madden 23.

Mills has been given a 71 rating in this year's edition, below five fellow sophomores:

Mac Jones, 78 

Trevor Lawrence, 76 

Justin Fields, 74 

Zach Wilson, 73 

Trey Lance, 72

Overall, this places Mills below 29 other quarterbacks including former Texan Deshaun Watson (84), and below all three of Mills' fellow AFC South starters (Ryan Tannehill, Matt Ryan, and Lawrence).

So, is Mills' 71 rating fair? If the stats are to believed then no. 

Here is how his rookie stats rank among his class:

2,664 yards - 3rd

204.9 yards per game - 3rd

16 touchdowns - 2nd

10 interceptions - 4th

2.5% interception rate - T-4th

66.8% completion rate - 2nd

88.8 QB rating - 3rd

300+ yard games (Four) - 1st

The Stanford alumnus managed this despite playing alongside the league's worst rushing offense, a thin receiving corps, and a makeshift offensive line for much of the season.

Also, Mills led the league in passer rating on deep balls (20+ yards).

So, if EA's rating wasn't based on stats, could it have been based on the tape? In our opinion, also no.

A rocky start was to be expected after being thrown in at the deep end as an injury replacement for Tyrod Taylor in Week 2. 

Through Week 8, 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns, eight interceptions, and four fumbles followed, while the Texans suffered seven straight losses.

However, a return to the bench for three weeks once Taylor was deemed healthy was just what the doctor ordered for Mills who was given time to take a step back and reflect.

Returning to the field in Week 12, Mills went on an impressive run showing a marked improvement. Through Week 17 Mills threw for 1,307 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and one fumble leading to two wins. Perhaps most importantly, during this second stint Mills looked calm and composed, confident in his role, and had improved his timing with receivers. 

The eighth quarterback drafted last season and the sixth ranked of his class this year, Mills continues to be underrated by those outside of Houston. 

But don't let Madden fool you, Mills has the ability to remain one of the best in his class. 

