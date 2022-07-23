Texans QB Davis Mills Overlooked In Madden 23 Ratings?
Overlooked and underappreciated in his rookie year by the national media, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills may have played better than most fellow first-year signal callers but that hasn't prevented EA from undervaluing him in Madden 23.
Mills has been given a 71 rating in this year's edition, below five fellow sophomores:
Mac Jones, 78
Trevor Lawrence, 76
Justin Fields, 74
Zach Wilson, 73
Trey Lance, 72
Overall, this places Mills below 29 other quarterbacks including former Texan Deshaun Watson (84), and below all three of Mills' fellow AFC South starters (Ryan Tannehill, Matt Ryan, and Lawrence).
So, is Mills' 71 rating fair? If the stats are to believed then no.
Here is how his rookie stats rank among his class:
2,664 yards - 3rd
204.9 yards per game - 3rd
16 touchdowns - 2nd
Texans Training Camp: Will Trio of Rookies Be Ready?
Houston Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr., Kenyon Green and John Metchie III all are coming off injuries entering training camp..
Analysts And Executives Alike Praising Texans' Mills
The David Mills bandwagon is gaining traction nationwide as the Houston Texans quarterback enters year two.
Texans Training Camp Preview: Can Davis Mills Be Long-Term QB1?
After some success in a starting role as a rookie, Davis Mills will have the chance to prove he's the Houston Texans long-term option at quarterback.
'Honored' Josh McCown Addresses Texans Controversial Coach Interview
Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown has spoken up about his interview to take over as head coach of the Houston Texans.
Texans Great JJ Watt Pays For Fan's Funeral
JJ Watt's connection to the Houston community remains as strong as ever
Texans Offensive Playmakers NFL's Worst?
The Houston Texans' offensive playmakers have been ranked the NFL's worst - but is that fair?
Texans Trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Would Mean Lack of Direction
The Houston Texans would only prove they have no direction of the future of the organization should they trade for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Texans Coach Pep Hamilton Ready For Rookie John Metchie Return
With the start of training camp a week away, Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III should be closer to returning to the field to work with offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.
10 interceptions - 4th
2.5% interception rate - T-4th
66.8% completion rate - 2nd
88.8 QB rating - 3rd
300+ yard games (Four) - 1st
The Stanford alumnus managed this despite playing alongside the league's worst rushing offense, a thin receiving corps, and a makeshift offensive line for much of the season.
Also, Mills led the league in passer rating on deep balls (20+ yards).
So, if EA's rating wasn't based on stats, could it have been based on the tape? In our opinion, also no.
A rocky start was to be expected after being thrown in at the deep end as an injury replacement for Tyrod Taylor in Week 2.
Through Week 8, 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns, eight interceptions, and four fumbles followed, while the Texans suffered seven straight losses.
However, a return to the bench for three weeks once Taylor was deemed healthy was just what the doctor ordered for Mills who was given time to take a step back and reflect.
Returning to the field in Week 12, Mills went on an impressive run showing a marked improvement. Through Week 17 Mills threw for 1,307 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and one fumble leading to two wins. Perhaps most importantly, during this second stint Mills looked calm and composed, confident in his role, and had improved his timing with receivers.
The eighth quarterback drafted last season and the sixth ranked of his class this year, Mills continues to be underrated by those outside of Houston.
But don't let Madden fool you, Mills has the ability to remain one of the best in his class.