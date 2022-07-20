Which Texans Player has Best Chance for Breakout Campaign?

HOUSTON -- In terms of "breakout" candidates, the Houston Texans have options entering 2022.

One could argue that with the right steps, second-year quarterback Davis Mills falls at the forefront of the list. The same could be said with a double-digit sack season for defensive end Jonathan Greenard or a 100-plus tackle season for linebacker Garret Wallow.

Mills outshined his draft status as a rookie and Greenard put himself on the map. In retrospect, a breakout candidate needs to be a player most fans outside the Greater Houston area aren't in-tune with.

Second-year tight end Brevin Jordan fits that criteria.

Drafted out of Miami (FL) in the fifth round, scouts raved that Texans general manager Nick Caserio found a "steal" on Day 3. In a way, they were onto something once then-coach David Culley elected to expand Jordan's rep count toward the season's end.

Jordan became a go-to option for Mills in the red zone starting in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded three catches for 41 yards and scored a 9-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Mills once again reconnected with Jordan once returning to the starting role in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-3 tight end finished with four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on the way to a 33-13 loss.

“I’m just happy to even be playing right now," Jordan said postgame. "I am just enjoying my time and trying to grow every day. I’m not worried about getting the ball, I am worried about winning games and just improving myself daily.”

Jordan sat the first seven games of the season, thus hampering his stat line. With the departure of veteran Jordan Akins, his role is expected to expand this season in terms of receiving.

Despite playing in only eight games, Jordan finished tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three scores. He also only registered two drops on his 28 total targets.

This offseason, Mills and Jordan worked out in the quarterback's old high school in Georgia with several other Texans receivers. The duo has continued to work on building a connection after becoming a tandem on the rise in the red zone.

“He’s looked good obviously,” Mills said of Jordan last month during minicamp. “Showed some big-time playmaking ability at the end of the last year and he still brings that into this year. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

Second-year receiver Nico Collins is poised to build off his substantially successful rookie season, but Jordan could have the edge due to the offensive personnel. New coordinator Pep Hamilton has preached the importance of the tight end position in his offense and how players such as Jordan are important factors to the team's success.

"We feel like it’s going to be important that our tight ends offer us the ability to run the football, be able to block defensive ends, block six-techniques," Hamilton said. "And they have to be a threat in the passing game.”

Jordan is one of several Texans players looking to become a foundational piece. With the offense in place, his status among "breakout" prospects might be higher than most.