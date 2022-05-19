Skip to main content

Was Texans' Mills Underrated In NFL QB Ranking?

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has found himself being underrated yet again this offseason, this time thanks to Chris Simms.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills surprised many during his rookie year, showing steady improvement as the season wore on and outplaying his third-round selection.

But not everyone is convinced.

Fellow former third-round quarterback Chris Simms, now with NBC, is in the process of releasing his top 40 quarterbacks. Coming in at 35 is none other than Mills.

“One of the more pleasant surprises. He’s got some ability in his game, more than I gave him credit for coming out of Stanford. He knows how to play in the pocket…He can read a defense and make the appropriate decision. He’s not a ‘thrower,’ he’s a ‘passer.’ He’s more about timing and rhythm and anticipation. It’s not huge talent, but it’s good talent, and his ability to play the position is pretty advanced for the age he’s at right now. That’s why I put him ahead of guys like Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater…He started making plays and dictating the game himself…If he stays on the course, he’s going to be the starter and be the guy.”

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Mills ranked above Drew Lock (40), Kenny Pickett (39), Teddy Bridgewater (38), Gardner Minshew (37), and Tyrod Taylor (36). While 1-30 has yet to be unveiled, what is known is that Tyler Huntley (34), Geno Smith (33), Sam Darnold (32), and Trey Lance (31) are above Mills.

Mills has only made 11 NFL starts and made his fair share of rookie errors along the way, so the fact he isn't seen as a top 20 quarterback is fair. But 35 seems harsh. 

Also questionable is that Lance, Huntley, and perhaps even Darnold are ahead of him.

Lance made just two starts in 2021, and while he is undoubtedly talented, a case could be made that Mills has done more in the NFL to warrant a higher placement. 

Huntley too has ability, but again in two seasons he has fewer starts than Mills (4) and has thrown for four interceptions to just three touchdowns. Yes, Huntley and Lance are arguably better rushers than Mills, but on the whole, have their respective tapes shown more to warrant a higher ranking than Mills?

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Trey Lance

Trey Lance

Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley

More questions will undoubtedly be raised in the coming days as more of the list is revealed, but many will likely feel that Mills is being overlooked once more.

