Nick Caserio Satisfied With Davis Mills At Forefront of Texans QB Room

With second-year prospect Davis Mills leading the way, general manager Nick Caserio is satisfied with the Houston Texans' quarterback room.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is in an intriguing position ahead of his sophomore season.

He is at the forefront of a modest quarterback room that does not feature a noteworthy name. Houston acquired quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Kevin Hogan through free agency while re-signing Jeff Driskel in March.

The Texans have touted Mills as the projected starting quarterback following his eminent play to close out his rookie campaign. General manager Nick Caserio is content with the players he has at the position and added to Mills' stature as the Texans starter under center for 2022.

"Davis has the most experience out of every player we have at that group," Caserio said during the Texans' Charity Golf Classic on Monday. "He learned a lot last season. And the best way to do that is with the opportunity to play.

"That's the one position you can't get better until you play. He dealt with adversity, whether training camp or in-season. He made some progress. And a jump from year one to year two are usually significant."

If Mills continues to expand his play while helping the franchise win more than four games, he will sustain his role as the Texans' starting quarterback beyond 2022. But should his on-field production decrease, Houston could replace Mills with one of the top quarterback prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mills led the Texans to two of their four wins during the 2021 campaign after replacing Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback entering a Week 13 match against the Seattle Seahawks.

In the last five games of the season, Mills threw for 1,258 yards while completing 68.2 percent of his pass attempts. He added to his renowned play by throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

The role to be held as Houston's backup quarterback will be up for grabs during training camp. Caserio noted that each remaining quarterback has a significant case to prevail.

Allen has the most experience entering his first year with the Texans, while Pep Hamilton served as Hogan's quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Driskel played most of the season as a third-string backup for the Texans last season. Houston converted Driskel to tight end in November. He was placed on injured reserve a month later due to a broken collarbone.