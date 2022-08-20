Derek Stingley Jr. Makes Brief Appearance In Texans Preseason Win Over Rams

HOUSTON — SoFi Stadium marked the long-awaited debut of rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. He appeared in 15 snaps amid the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams during their second preseason game ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Stingley's play against the Rams not only marked his NFL debut. But the game marked the first time Stingley played in a football game since Sept. 18 during his junior year at LSU.

He sustained a torn ligament in his left foot that limited him to three games last season. His recovery led to the Texans placing their rookie defensive end on a ramp-up plan that forced him to miss Houston's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

"For Derek Stingley, the plan was to play him this game," coach Lovie Smith said. "We wanted to give him playing time, and we'll keep increasing his workload as time goes on. He is a great football player."

In his brief debut, Stingley gave a glimpse into the player that made him a highly sought-after prospect entering the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

With 5:30 left in the first quarter, Stingley recorded his lone pass deflection to force an incompletion between Rams quarterback John Wolford and wide receiver Landen Akers. He also recorded one solo tackle in the win.

Stingley is a 6-foot-1 corner who recorded 73 tackles (56 solo hits), 20 pass deflections, six interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles in 25 appearances at LSU. He posted a sensational 40-time at his Pro Day, where he recorded a 4.37 on his first attempt.

The Texans did not use Stingley as a punt returner during their match against the Rams. But he could receive his first attempt on special teams during Houston's final preseason match against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night.

"I think he's a guy that works extremely hard, obviously physically talented and the guy just goes to work," rookie defensive lineman Thomas Booker said Wednesday. "He's just focused on his craft, so I always respect that because I try to embody that, as well.

"At the end of the day what matters is what you put out between these lines, and that's going to show up again on game day. I think he's preparing the right way and doing everything to a high standard."

