BREAKING: Arbitrator Reveals Suspension For Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson
After months of investigation and testimony, a former federal judge recommended Monday that former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming NFL season.
Though the NFL Players Association has previously said it would accept the decision, the NFL and Watson have three days to appeal the decision. Such appeal would be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFLPA announced on Sunday that it wouldn't appeal the decision. The NFL has yet to comment on a potential appeal on its end.
The ruling comes after an exhaustive investigation into Watson's case, in which 25 female massage therapists filed civil lawsuits against him starting in March 2021. Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June and reportedly has reached deals with three more as of Monday.
The star quarterback, traded from Houston to Cleveland last Spring, has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.
Robinson heard arguments from Watson, the NFLPA and the NFL in June.
If the ruling stands and Watson misses the first six games, he will lose $333,000 in salary, or about 0.14 percent of his record $230 million guaranteed contract. Watson will lose none of his $44.9 million signing bonus, of which he received the first $15 million Monday.
For precedent, Watson’s six-game suspension mirrors past penalties for Dallas Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliott and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Watson’s case — like Elliott’s and Roethlisberger’s — lacked criminal charges.
Though NFLPA and Watson’s camp - citing the arbitrator and two grand juries failing to find crimes - have already said they would not appeal Robinson’s decision, the ball is clearly now in Goodell's court.
The Browns first six games this season are against the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers and Patriots.