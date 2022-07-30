Playing styles and training regimes may differ, but one trait that links all great quarterbacks is the ability to lead. And while he may be just 23 years old, sophomore quarterback Davis Mills is growing into a true leader for the Houston Texans.

"I am excited about Davis Mills is going to do for us," head coach Lovie Smith said on Friday. "He has taken that role – I’m the leader of the football team; follow me."

A third-round pick for the Texans, Mills took over starting duties from Tyrod Taylor for good in Week 12 and his improvement in both his play and on-field leadership was clear compared to earlier in the season.

And having worked out multiple times with his receivers this offseason, it appears this growth has continued, and with this, he's earned the trust of Smith and Co.

"Showing up, every time we open up the building he's been there," Smith said. "He leads everything. You see him first to do everything and then making plays, it's established who your leaders are on both sides of the ball. No doubt who ours is. We are going to vote for our captains Monday of the week of the first game. I'm going to vote just like everybody, for one special teams, one offense, one defensive guy. Davis Mills is getting my vote for captain."

Voting for Mills as a team captain in just his first season as a full-time starter is no small gesture - and one many others are likely to follow if the comments of many of his peers are to be believed.

"We had the guys, including Davis out in Oregon just a week before camp and it was great to see," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "He came out, to be able to lead, to be able to be organized the way that he was and when we get out here, he's a lot more vocal in the meeting rooms than he was the rookie year and that's what you want to see from your quarterback. It's your team and we love to see that demand he's taken."

And it isn't just his offensive colleagues who have been impressed by the former Stanford quarterback.

"I saw it last year. Towards the end of the season, you could see him walking with a different swag and getting more and more confident," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "I thought that he is a super composed guy. Through the highs, through the lows, he is super composed. That's hard to find in a young guy, but Davis has already had that instilled in him. Just translating and coming to year two, I'm just excited to see him take off. The sky is the limit for him."

This sentiment was mirrored by new arrival defensive back Steven nelson, who having played with quarterbacks like Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes, and Ben Roethlisberger knows a thing or two about quarterbacks.

Nelson noted Mills' "poise," mentioning how he "kind of has that charisma about himself that he's going to go a long way with this team."

Leadership and respect may not be the sole factors in the success of a quarterback - but they are essential nonetheless. When you combine this with his reportedly impressive play at training camp, Mills could be set for another impressive year.