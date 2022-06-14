WATCH: Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Addresses Assault Allegations

Meeting with the media for the first time since March, former Texans QB Deshaun Watson was clear in his message

Mandatory minicamp is in full swing for the Cleveland Browns, and former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is a participant.

Shortly after practice, in his first meeting with the media since being traded in March, Watson met with the Cleveland media and was asked about his impending legal troubles.

As expected, Watson was asked about his current legal proceedings, in which 24 women have filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against him.

In the face of scrutiny, Watson stood firm in his message.

“I’ve never forced anyone,’' Watson said after the first day of mandatory minicamp. “I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to say it until the facts come out.”

Unfortunately for Watson, his legal trouble are nowhere near over.

According to reports, additional lawsuits are set to be filed imminently. And with more and more women coming forward with claims against him, the process is ongoing.

Still, Watson remains focused on his future with the Browns.

“I have a great family, I have a great legal team and I have a great support cast here in this organization, so when I walk into the building, all that stuff is outside,’' Watson said. “I’ve got to focus on football and my teammates, building that trust with those guys on the football field and off the field and really just coming to work because the game plan is the season starts and getting everyone on the same page.’'

So what's next for Watson?

Currently, he awaits a decision from the league in regard to a potential suspension, which could come to a resolution at some point this summer.

“I can’t control that. I did everything they asked me to do," Watson said of a potential suspension. "I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me. That’s all I can do is be honest and tell them exactly what happened and I know they have a job and I have to respect that and that’s what we wanted to do is cooperate. They have to make a decision that’s best for the league.”

Watson has not played a snap in the NFL since Week 17 of the 2020 season, and depending on the ruling of the league, could be in danger of missing a second consecutive full season in 2020.

Until then, all he can do is wait.