'No Doubt': Houston Detective on Case Against Texans Ex QB Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- The 24 civil cases against former Houston Texans and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson detail a broad list of certain acts allegedly committed by the three-time Pro Bowler. According to one detective who worked the case, the allegations are valid.

According to USA Today, detective Kamesha Baker said under oath that she believed Watson committed the acts during his massage sessions. Baker also said she wasn't sure why the grand jury elected not to indict Watson.

Baker stated that she believed that Watson committed criminal indecent assault, sexual assault, and prostitution. Baker also said that there wasn't a disagreement within her team that Watson had committed the crimes.

Baker was asked: “Did you feel confident that you had the evidence needed to pursue those charges?”

"Yes," she replied to the claim.

When asked, "Was there any doubt in your mind as the investigating officer that a crime had occurred?", she answered, "No."

Baker reportedly did not testify at either grand jury hearing on the complaints made against the now-Browns quarterback. She said she was told by prosecuting attorney Johnna Stallings that Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, would have objections to her testifying before the grand jury.

Watson, who was traded following the grand jury hearings, signed a $230 million extension after electing to waive his no-trade clause for the Browns. As of this time, the Browns are "100 percent" committed to Watson amid the new allegations and will not look to void his contract.

“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental tenet of our justice system,” attorney Leah Graham told USA Today in a Friday statement. “It is incredibly unfortunate that this presumption was not given to Deshaun Watson by one of the investigating officers. Ultimately, however, justice was served by two grand juries in two separate jurisdictions who did what this detective refused to do: take a fair and impartial look at all of the evidence before reaching a conclusion.”

Two new cases were filed against Watson last month, bringing his total from 22 active cases to 24. Earlier this week, the The New York Times released an article detailing the alleged activity. The Times reported that Watson booked sessions with at least 66 different women, and accused the Texans and Houston-based spa, A New U Salon Spa, of “providing services" in exchange for payment.

Prosecuting lawyer Tony Buzbee released a statement Wednesday saying that he plans to add the Texans and “others” as defendants in the case against his clients.

“What has become clear is that the Houston Texans organization and their contracting ‘massage therapy company’ facilitated Deshaun Watson’s conduct,” Buzbee said. “In many of these cases, the Texans provided the opportunity for this conduct to occur. We believe the Texans organization was well aware of Watson’s issues but failed to act. They knew or certainly should have known.”

The Texans are set to face the Browns for the first time in the post-Watson era at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4. TexansDaily.com will continue to stay up to date with the proceedings and ramifications of the allegations made against Watson.