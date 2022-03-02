Thibodeaux or Hutchinson?: Texans' Lovie Smith Comments On Top Pass Rushers

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith believes this is a strong defensive line class outside of the top two names

INDIANAPOLIS -- Currently owning the No. 3 pick, the Houston Texans will be linked with two of the top pass rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although some will have differing opinions, the names most considered to be the best are Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.

Texans coach Lovie Smith considers himself a fan of college football with an evaluator's eye. Although he did not comment on Thibodeaux and Hutchinson by name, he acknowledged that both could be difference-makers at the professional level.

"Both of those guys had outstanding college careers," Smith said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "both of them are going to have excellent career is in the NFL, along with others. I think there's a pretty good defensive line class."

Thibodeaux, the 6-5 defensive end from Oregon, provides a unique blend of power, size, and speed off the edge. In his final season, he recorded 49 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, and seven sacks in 10 games. He earned unanimous All-American honors last season.

Hutchinson, a 6-6 defensive end for the Wolverines, became a sensation for Jim Harbaugh on his way to helping Michigan make its first College Football Playoff. Leading the FBS in quarterback pressures with 73, Hutchinson also led the Big Ten in tackles for losses (16.5) and sacks (12) while becoming a Heisman finalist in the process.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday at Houston would be "open-minded" in terms of trading down from the No. 3 pick at the right price. Houston would be wise in invest at some point in the draft at defensive end, having finished bottom-five in sacks last fall with 32.

Smith said that meeting with the defensive linemen in Indianapolis is only the first step of the process. In-person interviews and tests will give Houston a clearer insight on which prospects could be in play, but it won't stop there. The Texans intend of learning more during prospects' respective pro days and final visits before April's draft.

In Smith's system, the Texans plan on rushing four each snap. He joked that every defensive lineman should be interested in playing for Houston due to its emphasis on building a strong defensive front.

"We start upfront. It's about the defensive line," Smith said. "We kind of read on the run with athletes getting up the field, making sacks and things like that. It's a defensive line-friendly system."