Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Standing-Pat Draft Plan: 'Few Teams Want To Come Up No. 3'

The Houston Texans currently seem ready to make the pick at No. 3 next Thursday in the NFL Draft

HOUSTON -- For those wondering what the Houston Texans will do in the first round of the upcoming draft, general manager Nick Caserio might have given away a nugget into the strategy.

Houston, which owns the No. 3 pick and two of the top 15 selections, could elect to trade down. According to Caserio, the trade-down scenario would likely come at No. 13 rather than third overall.

"The reality is that very few teams are going to want to come up to (No.) 3," Caserio said Thursday at his pre-draft press conference. “That’s OK. So probably pick at (No.) 3 and then at (No.) 13, could we go up? Could we go down? That's talk."

Caserio said from the get-go that Houston would be willing to listen to offers for the third overall selection, but would only be willing to move down for the right offer. According to multiple reports, teams aren't trying to jump the Texans via trades with the Jacksonville Jaguars or Detroit Lions.

There isn't a market for Houston to trade down and garner the right draft capital, therefore forcing a selection early. Caserio, though, is content with standing pat.

As for the 13th overall selection? Conversations with other clubs could dictate the Texans' game plan to either move inside the top 10 or perhaps trade down outside the top 15.

"Over the next week or so, you're going to talk to different teams just about positioning," Casersio said. "What's their philosophy, their willingness to move. Some teams are set and just want to pick. Some teams are willing to move down. Some teams say, ‘You know what? I’ve never really thought about that. But OK, maybe we’d consider moving up.'

"It’s important just to be open-minded and be flexible.”

With the No. 3 selection, the Texans are at the mercy of Jacksonville and Detroit. The Jaguars seem to be targeting defense, looking at either Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker. The Lions would likely consider drafting the runner-up for the top spot, but also have done extensive research on Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux as well.

Should Houston target offense, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama's Evan Neal seem to be the targets. Defensively, Houston has options. All three pass rusher very well could be in-play, as could Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner or Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Texans' decision to stay put at No. 13 could all be dictated based off the outcome of the top 10. If Caserio sees value of adding a player who could be off the board by the time Houston is on the clock, he made it clear he'd be willing to trade up.

The same could be said about potentially moving down if the board suggests there's extensive value past the 13th selection. Ultimately, Caserio is still willing to listen to offers on both sides, thus making sure he isn't "pigeonholing" the franchise into making a certain pick.

"Maybe you have cluster of players, like six players and you want get two of them," Caserio said. "Maybe you have to move one way or another in order to ensure you get one of those players. If that's the best thing for our team, we'll have that discussion or dialogue."

Caserio showed in his first draft that he would be willing to move for talent, trading back into the third round to land receiver Nico Collins and up in the fifth round to add linebacker Garret Wallow. When looking at trades, the GM said one has to be "flexible, open-minded, adaptable" when on the clock.

The Texans currently have 11 picks, though Caserio said "I wouldn't hold my breath on that" in terms of keeping every selection. Should a talent be there that fits the mold, Houston will explore all avenues on bringing them in for the future.

Said Caserio: “Pick good football players that you think are going to enhance your overall team and give yourself the opportunity to put together a sustainable team over the course of however many years.”