Deadline Decision: Will Texans Use Franchise Tag?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio must decide if there's a player he'll franchise tag before the start of free agency March 16

HOUSTON -- As NFL free agency approaches, teams have one final chance to keep their own players for another season. How so? The front office can apply the franchise tag, thus acting as a one-year contract while trying to come to terms on a long-term deal.

Will the Houston Texans use it in 2022? As of now, seems highly unlikely.

When the tag is applied, it usually goes toward a player that is an essential part of the roster. On Monday, it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs used the tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use their tag on receiver Chris Godwin.

Other names rumored to be tagged include Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz or defensive end Randy Gregory, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry III.

Could Texans general manager Nick Caserio apply the tag on a player that exceeded expectations last season? Sure. There aren't many candidates, however, that feel to be in play though after Houston's 4-13 season under former coach David Culley.

The obvious option would be safety Justin Reid. Last season, he produced mixed results in the final year of his rookie contract. In 13 games, he recorded two interceptions and a forced fumble to go along with 66 total tackles.

Caserio said he has spoken with Reid's representation and is open to bringing him back. Reid, who is expected to draw interest on the open market, also has been vocal about returning since the promotion of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

"I've talked to his representatives and we've had some dialogue," Caserio said last Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. "We're open to bringing Justin back. Justin's a good player and he's well-thought-of in the league."

Reid could receive the tag if Smith and Caserio view him as a long-term piece. If the front office sees him as a more of rental option, it's likely best to let him test the market and offer a lesser deal.

Other players that could be considered tag options include linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, defensive lineman Maliek Collins and cornerback Desmond King. According to reports, Collins and Grugier-Hill both are considered top options on Caserio's radar to re-sign at the start of free agency.

Collins finished with a career-best 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles.

"He fits the profile," Smith said of Collins last week. "He's athletic. And I'll talk about the engine, the brain trust of the defense, but if you say one position where it all starts, it's our three-technique, under tackle position."

The deadline for teams to designate franchise players is Tuesday at 3 p.m.