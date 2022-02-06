Sources: Jonathan Gannon Out of Texans Coach Search; Josh McCown vs. Brian Flores?

Jonathan Gannon will no longer be in the running for the Texans head coach opening

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans head coaching search is coming into focus with one name no longer is viewed as an option to lead the team in 2022.

The Texans will no longer be pursuing Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, sources tell TexansDaily.com. Gannon was one of three finalists for the position following the firing of first-year coach David Culley.

Others candidates include former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

Gannon, 39, interviewed for openings with the Texans, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings and reportedly impressed in all three locations. The Vikings are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell while Denver elected to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

A first-time defensive coordinator in 2021, Gannon helped the Eagles improve after a lackluster 2020 season. Philadelphia's defense ranked 10th in total, ninth in run defense, and 11th in passing defense. The Eagles also were 20th in touchdown passes allowed.

© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports © Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Both Flores and McCown remain in the running for the Texans opening. The two candidates have met in-person with general manager Nick Caserio and ownership. As of this time, Houston is not expected to interview any more candidates, meaning an announcement seems imminent.

Flores, 40, was fired after three seasons with the Dolphins after posting a 24-25 record. Flores is currently in a class-action lawsuit with the league and three franchises for alleged discrimination in the hiring and firing process of minority candidates.

Although Flores finished below .500, Miami posted its first back-to-back winning seasons since 2003.

The New York Giants, Dolphins, and Broncos all have responded separately to the allegations and are expected to take legal action against Flores as of this time.

McCown, 42, has received high praise for his knowledge of the game, but has never coached at the professional level following a 17-year playing career. He still could be a member of the Texans staff thanks to his ties with Caserio and vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Caserio told reporters at his end of the year press conference that experience wouldn't hamper any candidate's chance of becoming a head coach. Caserio also mentioned that the team was hoping to find the "next Mike Tomlin" this offseason for the long-term future.

Tomlin, who has never had a losing season in his 15 seasons with the Steelers, was a one-year defensive coordinator with the Vikings before Pittsburgh named him head coach in 2007.

“I don’t think people knew Mike Tomlin was going to not have a losing season in 15 years," Caserio said

Stay up to date with TexansDaily for more coverage of Houston's newest hiring and any changes on its coaching staff.